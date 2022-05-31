ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonville, WA

Tennis duo finish in top eight at state

By Skip Smith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter defeating Royal High School's Madi Christensen and Cambelle Anderson 6-2, 6-2 in the opening round of state, Eatonville's double duo of Erin Mitchell and Cassidy Foster lost their quarterfinals match to Freeman High School's Abby...

