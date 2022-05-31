ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida Awarded $60,000 Primary Prevention Grant by Prevent Child Abuse America to Support Abuse and Neglect Prevention Strategies as Part of Thriving Families, Safer Children

capitalsoup.com
 4 days ago

The Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida announced last week a $60,000 Primary Prevention grant awarded by Prevent Child Abuse America® (PCA America), with funding from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. The goal of the grant is to support the organization’s work of transforming child welfare policy and systems by building sustainable,...

capitalsoup.com

Comments / 0

Related
capitalsoup.com

LeadingAge Florida Applauds Governor and Key Aging Services Investments

Governor Ron DeSantis signed on Thursday the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget that will go into effect July 1, 2022. The Governor vetoed $3.1 billion, resulting in a total budget of $109.9 billion, an increase of $8.3 billion over current year. “We are grateful to the Governor and the Florida Legislature...
FLORIDA STATE
capitalsoup.com

DEO Secretary Dane Eagle Highlights Governor DeSantis’ Freedom First Budget Investments in Rural Communities

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) today highlighted the 2022-2023 Freedom First budget, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. The budget prioritizes Florida families, strengthens Florida’s businesses, and invests in the future of Florida’s communities. “I want to thank Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for their unwavering...
FLORIDA STATE
capitalsoup.com

Representative Geller Calls for Special Session to Make Florida Safer

In response to recent mass shootings across the country, as well as the seemingly endless gun violence epidemic in Florida communities, Representative Joseph Geller (D-Aventura) is calling for a special session to address the problem claiming thousands of lives every year in the Sunshine State. In his letter to Secretary...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
capitalsoup.com

House Democrats Respond to Budget Signing

The governor is today signing Florida’s record-breaking $109.9 billion state budget. This budget, as passed by the Legislature before vetoes, included nearly $40 billion in Federal funds (including $3.4 billion in American Rescue Plan funds), nearly $30 billion in state trust funds, and almost $44 billion in state general revenue.
FLORIDA STATE
capitalsoup.com

Florida Realtors: June Is National Homeownership Month

“Buying a home is often the biggest financial investment someone may make in their lifetime – but it’s so much more than that,” says 2022 Florida Realtors President Christina Pappas, vice president of the Keyes Family of Companies in Miami. “Our homes offer a sense of place and community – it’s where we share our lives, build our futures together and make priceless memories.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy