Seattle, WA

Who will the Seattle Kraken pick with the #4 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft? | Locked On Kraken

KING-5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis says...

www.king5.com

Yardbarker

New York Rangers Sammy Blais ‘unlikely’ to return

Sammy Blais last played hockey for the New York Rangers on November 14. He was hurt in the third period of a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils by P.K. Subban. On the play, Blais and Subban went to the corner to retrieve a loose puck. The Devils defenseman appeared to stick out his skate causing Blais to go hard into the boards leaving him writhing in pain. Blais needed help off the ice and could not put pressure on his right leg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

FEATURE: Doneghey Ready to Lead First Draft for the Blackhawks

Director of Amateur Scouting Mike Doneghey, Blackhawks scouting staff continuing draft prep and NHL Combine in Buffalo. The last three months have been a whirlwind for Mike Doneghey. When Kyle Davidson was named the Blackhawks general manager in March, one of his first moves was promoting Doneghey to director of...
NHL
markerzone.com

ATTENDANCE AT QMJHL GAME IN QC MAKES NHL'S PLAN FOR ARIZONA LOOK SILLY

As if the situation surrounding the Arizona Coyotes' home arena needed more ammunition for people to poke fun at it. A Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff game held in Quebec City Wednesday night drew an attendance of 14,563. That's around three times the spectators that the Coyotes will be able to get per game in 2022-23 while playing at the Arizona State University's Sun Devils arena. People were, of course, quick to jump on that fact.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Hockey Writers

3 Players the Penguins Need to Call Up From the AHL Next Season

Although the Pittsburgh Penguins were contenders this season, it doesn’t change the fact that following their early playoff exit, general manager Ron Hextall will be looking to improve the team heading into 2022-23. The Penguins are a veteran team with a lot of battle-tested experience. But the reality is that they are also the fourth-oldest team in the NHL, with an average age of 29.36. Heading into next season, they need to get younger and faster to truly excel in head coach Mike Sullivan’s primarily speed-based system.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

3 First-Round Picks the Wild Wish They Could Take Back

Minnesota Wild fans have had their sights set on the 2022 NHL Entry Draft ever since the club was eliminated in the first round of this year’s playoffs by the St. Louis Blues. The Wild hold yet another late first-round draft pick next month, and are hoping that they can use it to help replenish their prospect cupboards. Next season’s cap crunch is going to make icing a competitive roster more difficult, which is why general manager Bill Guerin and the rest of management can’t afford to miss on this pick.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Vegas Golden Knights

The Vancouver Canucks want to get into the trading game this offseason, that much was clear when Jim Rutherford appeared on the DFO Show with Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor on May 16. They want to take advantage of teams that are up against the salary cap, like the Vegas Golden Knights, who are facing the monumental task of filling out a roster with six forwards and three defencemen taking up $61.65 million of their cap space. While the Canucks still need to figure things out on that front too, they can still make deals with these types of teams provided they get under the salary cap by the beginning of the season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Draft’s 10 Fast Fallers

We recently looked at the big risers of the 2022 NHL Draft. Now it’s time to look at the opposite end of the spectrum. When so many players rapidly rise, just as many fall fast. Whether it’s due to injury or performance, many players who had a hot start...
NHL
Yardbarker

Fletcher, Flahr Face Critical Juncture with Flyers at NHL Draft

The Philadelphia Flyers own the fifth-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft in Montreal on July 7. They hope to use their premium position to address the glaring lack of “top-end talent” on their roster. The consequences of the selection will ring through the organization for years to come, as they have only drafted in the top five twice during the salary cap era. The consequences of general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher’s selection will play a major part in determining the future of a franchise painfully struggling to rejoin the elite powers of the NHL. How confident should the organization be that he will make the right selection based on his past track record?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Jace Weir – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 56 (amongst NA skaters) Speed and skill are the name of the game in the modern NHL, and typically the defensemen drafted in the first couple of rounds are the ones who bring a dynamic element with elite skating or forward-like hands; the offensive types who light up the scoresheet. However, and especially after watching the 2022 Playoffs (any series including the Edmonton Oilers specifically), perhaps some savvy general manager is going to look and say, “gee, what if we got some defenders who could…you know, defend?” Well, it just so happens that today we’re going to talk about one of those players who could very well get selected by a team looking for a smart, defensively-sound blueliner who could actually help keep the puck out of the net.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Jorian Donovan – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL) NHL Central Scouting: 81st (amongst NA skaters) Jorian Donovan is probably already on a lot of NHL teams’ draft boards just for his explosive skating, offensive awareness and ability to move the puck quickly out of his own zone. As a defenceman in the modern NHL, you have to have all three to succeed, and Donovan has them all in spades. In only his first season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he has already become a key part of the powerhouse Hamilton Bulldogs as he scored 3 goals and 22 points in 64 games with them this season. He also has two points in six games in the playoffs so far as the Bulldogs are now in the OHL Final against the Windsor Spitfires.
NHL
NHL

Coyotes make progress on new arena proposal for Tempe

Council votes to allow negotiations between city, developer. The Arizona Coyotes' goal of a new arena in Tempe took a step forward Thursday. In a special meeting, the Tempe City Council voted 5-2 in favor of the city and the developer to begin negotiations on reaching a deal for an arena and entertainment complex that would become the new home of the Coyotes.
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Canucks 2022 Offseason Free Agent Targets: Colorado Avalanche

One place the Vancouver Canucks will look to get better is through free agency. The club is cap-strapped but, with some salary-cap maneuvering, could bring in some free agents that could help improve the forward group. One team they should be paying close attention to is the Colorado Avalanche who will have to part with some players due to their own salary cap issues. Here are three pending unrestricted free agents the Canucks should target from the Avalanche.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Marek Hejduk – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: USNTDP Juniors (USHL) NHL Central Scouting: 159th (amongst NA skaters) If Marek’s last name rings a bell, it is because he is the son of former Colorado Avalanche 50-goal scorer Milan Hejduk. Like Jorian Donovan had in Shean, Marek grew up around an NHL player and was privy to NHL locker rooms and the knowledge of a veteran that played over 1000 games and scored 375 goals and 805 points before he retired in 2014. In fact, it was Milan who coached him throughout his youth career with the Colorado Thunderbirds.
NHL
NHL

Coyotes Statement on Tempe City Council Decision

We are extremely pleased that the Tempe City Council has voted to proceed with negotiations on development of the Tempe Entertainment District. Having heard all the facts, they have recognized the incredible opportunity that this project presents - not only for the Coyotes but also for the City of Tempe. We look forward to taking the next steps to turn this exciting vision into a reality.
TEMPE, AZ

