Brian James Vogel, 48, of Rhineland, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Washington. Brian was born in Hermann, Missouri on July 4, 1973, the son of Bobbie L. and Evelyn Faye (Gloe) Vogel. He was the husband of Jana (Zumsteg) Vogel. They were united in marriage on August 3, 2002 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Hermann.

RHINELAND, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO