Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Mississippi. Registered voters can visit their polling places from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. to cast ballots for candidates for U.S. Congress. Saturday, June 4, is the final day for in-person absentee voting, which will be 8 a.m. until noon in the office of Circuit Clerk Dustin Bairfield. The clerk’s office is located upstairs in the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex.

LINCOLN COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO