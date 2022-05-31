ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Pine, OR

▶️ CET opens La Pine – Sunriver Route 31 for third season

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCascade East Transit has launched a third season of its free La Pine to Sunriver summer shuttle. Route 31...

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 0

basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, June 2 – Gas Prices In Oregon Up To $5.21 a Gallon; Klamath Falls Downtown Association Receives $200,000 Grant for Old Arcade Hotel Revitalization

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Crater Lake Resort

One of Oregon’s seven wonders is just down Highway 97 from Central Oregon. Crater Lake National Park is one of those bucket list destinations. And there’s a hidden gem that can be your basecamp for exploring Crater Lake. In the shadow of Crater Lake National Park sits the...
Lebanon-Express

Fire update: Millersburg manufacturer's 15,000th home is family's new lease on life

Every day, Donny White has to drive 40 miles through everything that burned. The Oregon Department of Transportation maintenance worker commutes from his rental in Mill City alongside the Santiam River, past the property where his family’s home stood, along the scorched hillsides and burned-out foundations of forests and towns razed in the 2020 Labor Day fires.
MILL CITY, OR
klcc.org

Indigenous farmer seeks solutions in drought-plagued Central Oregon

The pond is full again at Upingaksraq Spring Alaska Schreiner’s high desert farm. It’s a welcome sight for Schreiner, who owns Sakari Farms north of Bend. Last summer, as drought punished Central Oregon, Schreiner’s irrigation district stopped delivering water. She watched as the pond gradually disappeared, leaving a mud puddle behind.
BEND, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 5/31 – Six KCSD Seniors Selected for Ford Family Foundation Scholarships; Fire Season Begins Tomorrow on Lands Protected by Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF)

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
klcc.org

Months after its closure, a cloud still hangs over J.H. Baxter's Eugene plant

Environmental concerns linger over the J.H. Baxter plant in Eugene’s Bethel neighborhood. After 80 years of operation, the wood treatment facility shut down for good in January, but legal cases and calls for accountability still dog it, and now it faces more penalties from regulatory agencies. Wearing a blue...
oregontoday.net

Anglers: temporary restrictions now in effect for Umpqua River, June 2

ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Beginning Wednesday, June 1, angling at the mouth of all Umpqua River tributaries is prohibited from Scottsburg Bridge upstream to River Forks boat ramp. Angling is closed within 200 feet from all portions of a tributary’s mouth and in the tributaries themselves from the mouth to 200 feet upstream. This rule is in effect through Sept. 30, 2022. The rule protects wild summer steelhead, early returning fall chinook, and other native fish which are vulnerable while holding in colder water near tributary mouths during summer. Although spring has been wetter and cooler, Umpqua River water temperatures quickly rise in summer and much of Douglas County remains in abnormally dry to drought conditions. Anglers are reminded retention of wild adult and jack spring chinook is prohibited through June 30 in the mainstem Umpqua River. In the North Umpqua River, wild adult spring chinook retention is allowed one per day, 10 per year through June 30. When summer in the Umpqua Valley heats up, practice these tips for hot weather angling: Fish during the cooler early mornings. Land your fish quickly to help increase survival rates. Keep your fish in at least six inches of water while releasing it. Revive the fish before release. Keep the fish upright facing into the current; if the current is slow, move the fish back and forth slowly to help oxygenate the gills.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Thunderstorms bring flooding in Bend; lightning damages tree

Thunderstorms rolled through Central Oregon Thursday afternoon bringing a lot of heavy rain, thunder and lightning. It led to flooded roads and at least one tree was struck by lightning. The storm reached Bend a little before 2:00 p.m. Several streets in the city flooded, including at underpasses on Franklin...
BEND, OR
NewsBreak
Traffic
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘One stop shop’: St. Charles announces COVID Test to Treat sites

St. Charles announced Tuesday it has opened three federally designated Test to Treat (T2T) sites in Central Oregon for “high risk” COVID-19 patients. It means those patients can go to the clinics and receive medication immediately, if needed. The sites are located at the organization’s urgent care clinics...
BEND, OR
klcc.org

Oregon DMV has temporarily closed ten percent of its field offices

The Oregon DMV says it’s closing a half-dozen field offices for the next three months because it doesn't have enough employees to keep them open. The DMV says the summer months are its busiest time of year. That’s in part because teenagers are more likely to take their driving test during the summer. The agency says a lack of staff has caused last-minute closures of many of its offices. By shifting employees to higher-demand locations, the DMV hopes to provide a more predictable level of service, even if that means cutting off some communities entirely in the short term.
KXL

Oregon DMV Closes Offices Due To Staffing Shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday. The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed. “We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on...
hh-today.com

‘Pending’? Not any more; depot deal is done

The “sale pending” sign was out of date on Tuesday night, but not by much. The sale of the historic Oregon Electric Railway depot in downtown Albany was completed earlier in the day. The sale had been in the works since Feb. 1, when Matt and Janel Bennett...
ALBANY, OR
Portland Tribune

Opinion: Let's have ODOT toll everyone -- or no one

Oregon City resident: Clackamas County should be treated the same as residents of Portland, Salem and Eugene. ODOT is unwavering in its commitment to toll Oregon roads. In my previous articles, I've shared that ODOT wants the extra revenue, and they unashamedly acknowledge that a large portion of the collected tolls will be used to pay for administrative costs, third-party collection, mass transit systems, and pedestrian and bicycle paths.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

