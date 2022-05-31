▶️ CET opens La Pine – Sunriver Route 31 for third season

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
A group in Central Oregon is pulling a lot of trash – and some treasures – out of the Deschutes River. Sometimes it’s to help retrieve lost valuable items. Other times it’s to satisfy their own curiosity.
One of Oregon’s seven wonders is just down Highway 97 from Central Oregon. Crater Lake National Park is one of those bucket list destinations. And there’s a hidden gem that can be your basecamp for exploring Crater Lake. In the shadow of Crater Lake National Park sits the...
Cheap Trick and rapper T.I. will be among the performers at this year’s Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo in Redmond. And like last year, it will be held under the Central Oregon skies. The musical lineup for the Sounds Fast Summer Concert Series was announced Wednesday night. Country artist...
Every day, Donny White has to drive 40 miles through everything that burned. The Oregon Department of Transportation maintenance worker commutes from his rental in Mill City alongside the Santiam River, past the property where his family’s home stood, along the scorched hillsides and burned-out foundations of forests and towns razed in the 2020 Labor Day fires.
The pond is full again at Upingaksraq Spring Alaska Schreiner’s high desert farm. It’s a welcome sight for Schreiner, who owns Sakari Farms north of Bend. Last summer, as drought punished Central Oregon, Schreiner’s irrigation district stopped delivering water. She watched as the pond gradually disappeared, leaving a mud puddle behind.
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Environmental concerns linger over the J.H. Baxter plant in Eugene’s Bethel neighborhood. After 80 years of operation, the wood treatment facility shut down for good in January, but legal cases and calls for accountability still dog it, and now it faces more penalties from regulatory agencies. Wearing a blue...
With hay prices on the rise and other agriculture costs also soaring due to inflation, Central Oregon ranches are negatively impacted and scrambling for alternatives.
The post Oregon seeing record-high hay prices; Sisters-area ranches share in the impacts appeared first on KTVZ.
ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Beginning Wednesday, June 1, angling at the mouth of all Umpqua River tributaries is prohibited from Scottsburg Bridge upstream to River Forks boat ramp. Angling is closed within 200 feet from all portions of a tributary’s mouth and in the tributaries themselves from the mouth to 200 feet upstream. This rule is in effect through Sept. 30, 2022. The rule protects wild summer steelhead, early returning fall chinook, and other native fish which are vulnerable while holding in colder water near tributary mouths during summer. Although spring has been wetter and cooler, Umpqua River water temperatures quickly rise in summer and much of Douglas County remains in abnormally dry to drought conditions. Anglers are reminded retention of wild adult and jack spring chinook is prohibited through June 30 in the mainstem Umpqua River. In the North Umpqua River, wild adult spring chinook retention is allowed one per day, 10 per year through June 30. When summer in the Umpqua Valley heats up, practice these tips for hot weather angling: Fish during the cooler early mornings. Land your fish quickly to help increase survival rates. Keep your fish in at least six inches of water while releasing it. Revive the fish before release. Keep the fish upright facing into the current; if the current is slow, move the fish back and forth slowly to help oxygenate the gills.
Thunderstorms rolled through Central Oregon Thursday afternoon bringing a lot of heavy rain, thunder and lightning. It led to flooded roads and at least one tree was struck by lightning. The storm reached Bend a little before 2:00 p.m. Several streets in the city flooded, including at underpasses on Franklin...
All open debris burning in areas covered by Bend Fire and Rescue and Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District No. 2 will be prohibited starting Wednesday. Campfires are still allowed, but Bend Fire and Rescue says that could change later this summer. Outdoor debris burning is already banned year-round in the...
St. Charles announced Tuesday it has opened three federally designated Test to Treat (T2T) sites in Central Oregon for “high risk” COVID-19 patients. It means those patients can go to the clinics and receive medication immediately, if needed. The sites are located at the organization’s urgent care clinics...
The Oregon DMV says it’s closing a half-dozen field offices for the next three months because it doesn't have enough employees to keep them open. The DMV says the summer months are its busiest time of year. That’s in part because teenagers are more likely to take their driving test during the summer. The agency says a lack of staff has caused last-minute closures of many of its offices. By shifting employees to higher-demand locations, the DMV hopes to provide a more predictable level of service, even if that means cutting off some communities entirely in the short term.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday. The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed. “We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on...
The “sale pending” sign was out of date on Tuesday night, but not by much. The sale of the historic Oregon Electric Railway depot in downtown Albany was completed earlier in the day. The sale had been in the works since Feb. 1, when Matt and Janel Bennett...
Oregon City resident: Clackamas County should be treated the same as residents of Portland, Salem and Eugene. ODOT is unwavering in its commitment to toll Oregon roads. In my previous articles, I've shared that ODOT wants the extra revenue, and they unashamedly acknowledge that a large portion of the collected tolls will be used to pay for administrative costs, third-party collection, mass transit systems, and pedestrian and bicycle paths.
A letter from an anonymous group of Bend-La Pine Schools teachers calls for the grading "floor" to move from 50%, where it's been during the COVID-19 pandemic, back to 0%.
The post Bend-La Pine teachers call for grading policy to end 50% ‘floor,’ revert to pre-pandemic status appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 2022 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo returns for its 102nd edition on August 3 – 7. Coming off the heels of one of the most successful fairs in its history, the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo has a star-studded entertainment lineup planned for your 2022 visit.
Comments / 0