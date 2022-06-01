ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Danes say 'yes' to joining EU common defence policy

By Bo Amstrup, Liselotte Sabroe, Viken KANTARCI
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dvekd_0fwYd91h00
The government announced the referendum following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a deal with a majority of parties in parliament /Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

An overwhelming majority of Danes, almost 67 percent, voted Wednesday in favour of joining the EU's common defence policy 30 years after opting out, results showed with 100 percent of ballots counted.

The vote comes on the heels of neighbouring Finland and Sweden's historic applications for NATO membership, as the war in Ukraine forces countries in Europe to rethink their security policy.

"Tonight Denmark has sent a very important signal. To our allies in Europe and NATO, and to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. We're showing that when Putin invades a free country and threatens stability in Europe, we others pull together," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told cheering supporters.

"Denmark now can partake in the European cooperation on defence and security. And for that I'm very, very happy," she said.

Denmark's defence opt-out has meant that Copenhagen, a founding member of NATO, has since 1993 not participated in EU foreign policy where defence is concerned and does not contribute troops to EU military missions.

Earlier in the day, Frederiksen had said as she cast her ballot that Denmark, a country of 5.5 million people, was "too small to stand alone in a very, very insecure world".

"There was a Europe before February 24, before the Russian invasion, and there is another Europe after," she said after the results came in.

"When there is once again war on our continent, you can't be neutral."

A total of 66.9 percent of Denmark's 4.3 million eligible voters voted in favour of scrapping the opt-out, while 33.1 percent voted against.

EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel welcomed the result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhOqi_0fwYd91h00
The traditionally eurosceptic country has often said 'no' to greater EU integration /Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/File

Denmark's decision was a "strong message of commitment to our common security", von der Leyen tweeted, saying Denmark and the European Union would benefit.

"This decision will benefit Europe and make both the EU and the Danish people safer and stronger," Michel meanwhile wrote on Twitter.

The traditionally eurosceptic country has often said "no" to greater EU integration, most recently in 2015 when it voted against strengthening cooperation on police and security matters for fear of losing sovereignty over immigration.

- Danish opt-outs -

Denmark has been an EU member since 1973, but it put the brakes on transferring more power to Brussels in 1992 when 50.7 percent of Danes rejected the Maastricht Treaty, the EU's foundation treaty.

It needed to be ratified by all member states to enter into force. In order to persuade Danes to approve the treaty, Copenhagen negotiated a series of exemptions and Danes finally approved it the following year.

Since then, Denmark has remained outside the European single currency, the euro -- which it rejected in a 2000 referendum -- as well as the bloc's common policies on justice, home affairs and defence.

Copenhagen has exercised its defence opt-out 235 times in 29 years, according to a tally by the Europa think tank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4WsT_0fwYd91h00
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the referendum just two weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine /Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/File

Frederiksen announced the referendum just two weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and after having reached an agreement with a majority of parties in Denmark's parliament, the Folketing.

At the same time, she also announced plans to increase defence spending to two percent of gross domestic product, in line with NATO membership targets, by 2033.

- 'Ukraine the major reason'-

"These kinds of votes are even more important than earlier. In times of war it's obviously important to state if you feel that you want to join this type of community or not," Molly Stensgaard, a 55-year-old scriptwriter, told AFP as she voted in Copenhagen's city hall.

Nikolaj Jonsson, a 28-year-old sociology student, was however unhappy with the timing of the referendum, saying it had been called "in times of unrest to emphasise a 'yes'".

"I don't think it's fair to put this ballot right here, right now, because it pushes lots of people toward a yes who would normally be more sceptical toward the EU," he said.

The director of the Europa think tank, Lykke Friis, told AFP there was "no doubt that Ukraine was the major reason for calling the referendum".

Eleven of Denmark's 14 parties had urged voters to say "yes" to dropping the opt-out.

Two far-right eurosceptic parties and a far-left party called for Danes to say "no", arguing that joint European defence would come at the expense of NATO, which has been the cornerstone of Denmark's defence since its creation in 1949.

po/imm

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Michel
Person
Mette Frederiksen
FOXBusiness

Russia cuts off electricity to Finland amid growing international tensions

Russia said it would cut off electricity to Finland starting Saturday as it claims the country has not paid, a state-owned power company said. RAO Nordic, a subsidiary of Inter ROA, said it will stop exporting electricity to Finland without providing specifics amid larger tensions across Europe beset by the Russia-Ukraine War, Reuters reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Philippines' Marcos says he discussed defence deal with U.S. envoy

MANILA, May 23 (Reuters) - Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday he discussed the extension of a joint military agreement with an envoy of defence ally the United States, after meetings with senior diplomats of four countries. Ambassadors of Japan, India and South Korea and the U.S. U.S....
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Copenhagen#Eu#Nato#Russian#Danish
Reuters

Denmark votes on closer EU defence ties on Russia concerns

COPENHAGEN, June 1 (Reuters) - Danes vote on Wednesday to decide whether to join the European Union's defence policy, potentially becoming the final hold-out in the bloc to sign up as Russia's invasion of Ukraine forces countries to radically reassess their security. Denmark is the only member of the 27...
POLITICS
Reuters

Swiss veto Danish request to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine

ZURICH, June 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss government has vetoed Denmark's request to send Swiss-made armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, citing its neutrality policy of not supplying arms to conflict zones. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) rejected Denmark's bid to provide Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
AFP

EU drops Russian patriarch from sanctions to seal new deal

EU ambassadors on Thursday dropped the leader of Russia's Orthodox church from a proposed blacklist, allowing them to agree a new round of sanctions after opposition from Hungary, diplomats said. An EU diplomat said there was "some frustration and disappointment" with Hungary, but an acceptance that securing the broader measures after weeks of haggling was more important. 
SOCIETY
Reuters

Suriname says will open embassy in Jerusalem

May 30 (Reuters) - Suriname plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem though a date is not yet set, the South American country and Israel both said on Monday. The planned move is likely to be opposed by Palestinians, as Jerusalem has been one of the thorniest issues in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
WORLD
The Independent

German parliament to examine Afghanistan mission, evacuation

The German parliament will set up a commission of inquiry into last year's evacuation mission from Afghanistan and a fact-finding commission on Berlin's two-decade involvement there, lawmakers said Thursday.Senior lawmakers from the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition and from the main opposition Union bloc said in a joint statement that the two panels would be established before parliament's summer break starts next month.They described it as “a strong signal” that the government and opposition had agreed on the move, and said the aim of both commissions is to learn lessons for the future. The Union led...
POLITICS
AFP

US backs Philippines in China fishing ban

The United States on Thursday backed the Philippines in criticizing a unilateral seasonal ban on fishing declared by Beijing in the dispute-rife South China Sea. But its actions have been caught up in disputes over sovereignty, with Beijing insisting it has jurisdiction over a vast part of the South China Sea -- a longstanding source of friction with the Philippines, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian nations. sct/sst
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

64K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy