Idaho Falls, ID

Gary Smith

eastidahonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary William Smith, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at...

www.eastidahonews.com

eastidahonews.com

Robert Runz

Robert Henry Runz, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 31, 2022. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dorothea Jones

Dorothea Murdock Jones, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 30, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Lisa Anne Loynd

Lisa Anne Loynd, wife, mother, friend of many, passed away on December 21st, 2021. In her honor we are holding a memorial for her on June 8th from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the Teton Event Center in Idaho Falls (3885 Crestwood Lane). This is a casual event, as Lisa would have wanted it, so please come as you are to pay your respects. Snacks and refreshments will be served.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Harold Addison Jr.

Harold McKenzie Addison Jr., 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 27, 2022, at The Gables Assisted Living Center of Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Symbii Hospice. No local services are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alzheimer’s Association alz.org, or St. Judes Children Hospital, stjude.org.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Sheila Keefe

Sheila Marie Keefe, passed away at age 59, in her Idaho Falls home on May 25, 2022. The daughter of Jacob and Lottie Schlepp, she was born the youngest of five children in Circle, Montana, on May 24, 1963. She grew up on the west side of Vida, Montana, where she spoke unfavorably of rattlesnakes on her doorstep and reminisced of growing up in the Sand Creek Community and attending the one-room country grade school with a live-in teacher.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Terry Clements

Terry Lynn Clements was born July 1, 1944, in Rexburg, Idaho, and died on May 27, 2022, at age 78, while surrounded by his loving family and wife of 58 years. Terry died from medical complications. Terry was the 3rd child born to George and Thelma Clements. His siblings are...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Lester Moses Clark

Lester Moses Clark 95, former resident of Menan, Idaho died on May 26th in Twin Falls, Idaho where he resided at Ashley Manor Memory Care Center. He was born on March 22, 1927 in Menan, Idaho to William Moses Clark and Lillie Rottweiler. Les attended school in Menan and after graduation from Midway High School, he was drafted into the Army during WWII. After serving for 18 months, the war ended, and he came home and then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Hawaiian Islands. After returning home from his mission, he met and married Nina Gay Huffaker in 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Soon afterward, they moved to Caldwell, Idaho where he worked at the Albert Dickinson Seed Company and Feed Service Inc. In 1968 He moved the family to Idaho Falls where he managed the Feed Service Inc. until he retired from there and went to work for School District #93 as the district’s Custodial Supervisor. He worked there for five years before he pursued other interest in the flooring business. Upon retiring from there, they sold their home in Idaho Falls and moved into his Menan childhood home.
MENAN, ID
eastidahonews.com

Junie Born

Junie Born, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 28, 2022. She was under the care of One Source Home Health & Hospice and her loving family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Boston Lee Barnes

Boston Lee Barnes, 30, of Hamer, passed away May 29, 2022, at his home. Boston was born February 24, 1992, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Michael Gene Barnes and Lisa Marie Anderson Barnes. He grew up and attended schools in Hamer and graduated from West Jefferson High School. He also attended Boise State.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Verle Knight Wilding

Verle Knight Wilding was born on June 4, 1932 in Driggs Idaho to Alice Jennette Knight and Frank Oldham Wilding, being the 5th of 8 children. Verle passed away on May 29, 2022. Verle spent his youth in the Teton Valley, attending school in Alta, Wyoming before his family moved...
SUGAR CITY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Michael “Mike” Gene Barnes

Michael Gene “Mike” Barnes, 58, of Hamer, passed away May 26, 2022, at his home. Mike was born January 3, 1964, in Anaheim, California, and adopted by Gene Edwin Barnes and Kathryn Baliff Berrett Barnes. He grew up in Lewisville and attended schools in Lewisville, Menan, and Rigby, Idaho, and graduated from Rigby High School.
HAMER, ID
eastidahonews.com

Obituaries
eastidahonews.com

