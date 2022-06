When the infant formula shortage recently hit a crisis point, reports from around the state were chilling. “We definitely are in a mess in Emanuel County,” an Early Head Start director said. “And it isn’t just one or two types of formula. It is every formula that has a shortage. Our Walmart told us yesterday they are not getting another shipment in for a while and there is nothing on the shelves.”

EMANUEL COUNTY, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO