Disneyland Pauses All Magic Key Annual Pass Sales

By Tanya Rad
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Disneyland Resort has paused the sale of all annual passes as the theme park works to control crowding at the start of the busy summer travel season.

The new annual pass system launched in August, named Magic Key, created four annual passes that ranged in price from $399 per year for Southern California residents to $1,399 for the option with no block-out days and the greatest flexibility for making reservations.

In October and November 2021, the resort paused the sale of the two most expensive passes, the Dream Key and Believe Key, and on Tuesday it stopped the sales of the two least expensive passes, the Enchant and Imagine keys.

The resort plans to let current pass holders renew their passes this summer. More details will be released at a later date.

