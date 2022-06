Parents noticed that their young daughter woke up with yellow eyes and they took her to the hospital. Within 36 hours, the 4-year-old child went from being a happy, healthy little girl, to suffering from the effects of acute liver failure. There has been no definitive answer as to what caused the acute liver failure, but doctors suspect that it was due to a virus she had the weekend earlier that caused her immune system to attack her liver. The child spent a total of 30 nights in the hospital and will be at a higher risk of contracting other illnesses for the rest of her life. The girl will also need daily doses of immunosuppressants and medication, the doctors said.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO