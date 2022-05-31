Flood Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 03:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-03 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Northwest Blue Mountains SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH SUNDAY WITH A RISK OF HEAVY RAIN AND LOCALIZED FLOODING Periods of moderate to heavy rain associated with showers and thunderstorms will continue through Sunday over portions of central and eastern Washington and eastern Oregon. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the coming days may yield up to 0.5 inches to 2 inches of rainfall, with the greatest totals in the mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington. This amount of rainfall over a rather short period of time may result in localized flooding. This will be especially true of areas that experienced heavy rain in recent days. Rivers are already running fast and high, and additional rainfall and runoff is likely to lead to rises this weekend into early next week. Flash flooding may also be a concern over and near any burn scars from wildfires over the last couple of years. Campers, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts need to watch for developing showers and thunderstorms over the next several days and seek higher ground if necessary. Never camp along streams, rivers and creeks. Keep a close eye on children and pets to make sure they do not get too close to the water`s edge.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO