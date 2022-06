(The Center Square) - Spokane County has invested another $8.8 million into rental and utility assistance programs, bringing the total amount to $51 million since 2020. County officials said that nearly $37 million of these state and federal dollars have already been spent to help tenant and landlords outside the Spokane city limits. About 5,000 households have benefitted from the program administered by the Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners.

