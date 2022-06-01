ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian singer KK dies after falling ill during concert

By Reuters
 3 days ago
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of the eastern state of West Bengal, places a wreath on the coffin containing the body of Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, before a gun salute in Kolkata, India, June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

MUMBAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, died on Tuesday night after falling ill in the middle of a concert, local media reported.

Kunnath was performing at a crowded indoor stadium in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata when he complained of uneasiness. He was rushed to a hospital, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

Tributes to the singer, who was 53, poured in on social media, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood singers and actors expressing condolences.

"His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as (they) struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs," Modi said on Twitter.

Kunnath had sung several songs for Bollywood films and music albums and frequently performed at live concerts.

(This story corrects to say that death took place on Tuesday, not Monday)

Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Bradley Perrett

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

