Ken Dorsey getting to know offense as OTAs continue

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) – As the Buffalo Bills continue OTAs in Orchard Park, Ken Dorsey is getting his time on the field as the new offensive coordinator. He’s new in that position, but not with the players, as he had been the quarterbacks coach with the team since 2019.

Of course, it's a plus that Josh Allen wanted Dorsey as the offensive coordinator, and Dorsey says it helps the players know him.

“It definitely helps to have a good idea of Josh and all the personnel. That’s where it’s been nice to be down on the field on game days, getting a feel for 'Stef' [Diggs] and Gabe [Davis] and Mitch [Morse] and Dawson [Knox], all these guys and how guys react to certain situations," said Dorsey on Tuesday. "That’s been really helpful to me throughout this whole thing is that communication back-and-forth that would happen on the sideline.”

Dorsey says a lot is still going on, and many things are on the table.

“Right now, we’re exploring everything," he said. "It’s the fun part of the offseason, where you’ve got to be a little careful not to go too far one way or the other. So we’ve got to build our foundation, just like every other year.

“You make sure your core stuff is your core stuff, and those guys can execute that stuff in their sleep, and then continue to expand and add your wrinkles. That’s the fun part about it.”

Brian Daboll had a very potent offense, but Dorsey is going to have his way of doing things too.

“Are there going to be some different things? Probably. Is there going to be a lot of stuff the same? Probably, but you never know how a season’s going to unfold until the first couple of weeks," Dorsey explained. "Until then, you just don’t have a grasp of those new pieces and what they do extremely well when the bullets start flying. But the best coaches are the ones that are able to adjust as the season unfolds.”

Dorsey probably wouldn’t have gotten the job had his thoughts on offense been radically different from Daboll’s.

“My style is similar to 'Dabes'' philosophy, like what do we have to do to win the game, whether it’s run, whether it’s pass, whether it’s a field position game, whether it’s an outscoring game. All that matters is trying to figure out ways to score, at least, one more point than your opponent,” Dorsey said.

The 41-year-old didn’t just get handed the job. He had to interview with head coach Sean McDermott, and says he looked forward to that process.

“It’s something you look forward to as a coach, because it’s something I’ve been hoping for and wanting to achieve, because I’ve always wanted to be the play caller and the guy putting things together,” he said.

Dorsey won the National Championship as the Miami Hurricanes' quarterback before having a playing career with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League. Before coming to Buffalo, Dorsey was the quarterbacks coach with the Carolina Panthers.

“I love ball. I love coaching football," Dorsey said. "I love the game planning, the coaching of guys, being out on the field and putting the plan together. So I feel that this is a great blessing to be able to lead this offense.”

Allen and Matt Barkley know Dorsey, but the rest of the offense haven’t had to work with him, He’s been going to each meeting room so he can spend time with all the players on the offense, so they can get to know him and what he is going to expect from them.

There’s more to learning an offense for Allen, Barkley and Case Keenum than just reading the playbook. Dorsey says the extra things is what they’re going through now.

“I talk with the quarterbacks a lot about the intent of the play," he said. "When you’re calling something, the quarterback has to know why you’re calling it, what’s the intent of why you’re calling it, and building that trust level of them understanding that so they can make a good decision based on that situation.”

This is Dorsey’s first time calling plays, and he’ll need to be comfortable with it. He says the first game won’t be the first time he’s done it, because there will be plenty of reps coming up.

“One, you do it in practice. You have periods that might be unscripted and you’re just calling plays, and I think Sean does a great job of giving me those opportunities in the course of practice," Dorsey said. "Obviously preseason games are great opportunities to get a feel there too, and just buzzing through a game and calling it off the film, and get the random down and distance that way.”

Dorsey hasn’t had the experience of calling plays from the booth yet. He’s always been on the field, and he doesn’t know where he’s going to be for Game 1 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.

“I’m not sure how that’s going to look," Dorsey admitted. "We’re going to try both and see what we’re most comfortable with and roll with that.”

Dorsey is not a dictator. He wants open discussion not only with Allen, but with the offense.

“You’d be crazy as a coordinator not to have the input of your quarterback or the guys on the offense," Dorsey said. "Now, is there going to be times where it’s like, ‘Well no Josh, we’re going to do this way, but here’s why.’ So there’s going to be a lot of that input back-and-forth with me and him, because he’s got a great feel for the game and a great mind for the game.”

