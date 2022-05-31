ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals win, Cubs lose two & Braves lose Memorial Day

Cover picture for the articleFollowing an off day, the Cincinnati Reds open an Interleague series tonight at the Boston Red Sox. Pregame coverage from Fenway Park begins at 5:40 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230...

FOX Sports

Rockies take on the Braves after Rodgers' 3-home run game

LINE: Braves -148, Rockies +127; over/under is 11 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Atlanta Braves after Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs on Wednesday in a 13-12 win over the Marlins. Colorado has a 23-27 record overall and a 16-12 record in home games. The Rockies have...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the startling lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Pujols started the first two games of the series and he drove in the game-winning run on Tuesday with a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Blackmon leads Rockies against the Braves after 4-hit game

LINE: Braves -179, Rockies +153; over/under is 11 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves after Charlie Blackmon's four-hit game on Thursday. Colorado has a 16-13 record in home games and a 23-28 record overall. The Rockies have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .333.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman leading off in Cardinals' Thursday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Tommy Edman is starting in Thursday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Edman will operate the shortstop position after Edmundo Sosa was rested against their division competitors. In a matchup against right-hander Keegan Thompson, our models project Edman to score 12.8 FanDuel points at the salary of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Reuters

Patrick Wisdom's late homer lifts Cubs over Brewers

Patrick Wisdom hit a go-ahead, solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs bested the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. It was Wisdom’s 11th homer of the season, and it came off Brad Boxberger (1-1), who...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal (back) operating second base for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (back) is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Madrigal will man second base after Andrelton Simmons was benched at home. In a matchup against right-hander Jason Alexander, our models project Madrigal to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner hitting fifth for Cubs against Brewers

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hoerner was held out of Monday's lineup, but is back on shortstop Tuesday and hitting fifth. Andrelton Simmons is on second base and Christopher Morel is in center field. numberFire’s...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Cubs try to keep home win streak going, host the Cardinals

LINE: Cardinals -110, Cubs -109; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the St. Louis Cardinals. Chicago has a 22-29 record overall and a 10-17 record at home. The Cubs are 8-24 in games when...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs starting Jason Heyward (COVID-19) in right field on Wednesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Heyward will man right field after the veteran was activated off the COVID-19 injured list and Clint Frazier was left on the bench against his division rivals. Our models project Heyward to score 9.4 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina catching for St. Louis on Thursday night

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will start behind the plate after the Cardinals sent Andrew Knizner to bench on Thursday night. In a matchup against right-hander Keegan Thompson, our models project Molina to score 8.4 FanDuel points at...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals promote pitching prospect Zack Thompson, designate IF Kramer Robertson

The Cardinals announced a series of roster moves Friday, most notably selecting the contract of 2019 first-rounder Zack Thompson, who’ll join the pitching staff with the Cards slated to play four games in the next three days. Infielder Kramer Robertson was designated for assignment in a corresponding 40-man roster move. The Cards also optioned lefty Matthew Liberatore and right-hander Kodi Whitley to Triple-A Memphis and recalled righty Johan Oviedo from Memphis. Furthermore, the Cardinals announced that outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson will begin minor-league rehab assignments — O’Neill in Triple-A and Carlson in Double-A.
MLB
numberfire.com

Cubs starting P.J. Higgins behind the plate on Thursday night

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will catch against his division rivals after Willson Contreras was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Frank Schwindel was moved to first base, and Alfonso Rivas was given a breather. numberFire's models project Higgins...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Alfonso Rivas kept on Cubs' bench on Thursday

Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas is not starting in Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rivas will take a seat after Willson Contreras was named Chicago's designated hitter and P.J. Higgins was picked as Thursday's catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 57 batted balls this season, Rivas has recorded...
CHICAGO, IL

