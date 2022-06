LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you're new to Nashville, you may not know Cracker Barrel is headquartered here. It's located in the suburb of Lebanon in Wilson County. Well, the next time you eat there, you'll have to look for a special picture to see if it’s hanging on the wall at the restaurant where you’re eating.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO