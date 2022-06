Harold Vincent Barry ("Hal"), 82, passed away on May 31st, 2022 at Piedmont Hospital in Newnan, Georgia. Hal, the self-proclaimed "small-town Iowa farm boy", was born on April 23rd, 1940, to Ray and Ann Barry in Fairbank, Iowa. Hal was the second eldest of 6 children and attended Iowa State University where he subsequently met his beautiful wife of 59 years, Linda Kunkle Barry. Hal and Linda moved to Atlanta in 1969, after a brief stint in Jackson, Mississippi, to pursue his career in real estate finance and development.

