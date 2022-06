If washing your hair too often was a crime, I’d be guilty as charged. Which I know, I know—is not good. It strips your strands of their natural oils and can damage them. Plus, showering too often wastes water. But I also have very fine, blonde hair and it can look greasy and dull quickly. So discovering dry shampoo was a game-changer for me. I first started using it when I was a fashion reporter in New York City, and during Fashion Week I had to choose two of the following three: shower, dinner, sleep. So I always chose dinner and sleep. I simply didn’t have time to do all three. So I bought a drugstore dry shampoo, and it saved me, big time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO