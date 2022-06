I’m responding to your (Wednesday, June 1, front-page) article, “Pine Ridge asks for parkway delay:” Big deal. Leave it alone. It’s coming. You don’t want it? Well, it’s coming. Then you’ll want a buffer zone. You wanted a buffer zone when they extended (County Road) 486. Citrus County paid $86,000 for fencing. You didn’t maintain it and you asked the county to take it down and wasted $86,000. Why don’t you take your $86,000 that you made the county spend and give it back to them? I hope they build it and let it go. Quit complaining. I’ll sell you a crying towel.

PINE RIDGE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO