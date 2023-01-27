Yadkin nursing scholarships remember Bonnie M. Chappell Armed robbery suspect apprehended in East Bend ...

Behind every scholarship is an inspiring life story as is the case of the new Bonnie M. Chappell Memorial Scholarships. Bonnie M. Chappell passed away at 93, having lived a full life that didn’t start out on the most uplifting note. Born in Wilkes County, she was the last of five births. Her mother was struck by lightning when Bonnie was less than a week old and her mother died within the year. Her grandmother, who was of limited means, agreed to take her in and raise her.

Three East Bend residents have been arrested and charged following the alleged armed robbery of a restaurant on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. On Jan. 28, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was informed by the Winston-Salem Police Department of the robbery. According to the information received, the suspect was last seen traveling toward Yadkin County in an older model multicolored truck. The license plate for this vehicle had been obtained and the registered owner of the vehicle lived in Yadkin County. Images of the vehicle and the offender were relayed to assist in identification and apprehension.

GREENSBORO — The 10 growers honored as the 2022 Farmers of the Year in their respective states took the opportunity provided by Syngenta to donate to organizations near and dear to their hearts. Syngenta gave $5,500 in donations in $500 increments to the charity, group or non-profit chosen by each farmer in the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year program. Kevin Matthews of East Bend was among the honorees.

Fifteen community organizations have been awarded a Shore Community Grant, totaling $108,810. The programs and services will take in 2023. Grants are made possible through the Wayne A. Shore Endowment Fund. All applications were reviewed by volunteer teams of local community leaders, foundation board members, and the family of Wayne A. Shore. The Shallow Ford Foundation’s board of directors approved the final grant recommendations. Grant recipients and a brief description of awarded programs and services are listed below.

The Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner on Friday at The Barn at Heritage Farm in Dobson. The night was a celebration of local businesses and community leaders.

Parishioners of Elkin Valley Baptist Church were expecting to be worshiping in their brand new sanctuary by May of this year, but construction is unlikely to be completed by then after more than $793,000 dollars the church had raised for the project was stolen by internet scammers.

On Jan. 16, deputies with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office assisted the N.C. State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on US Highway 421 in Yadkinville. An N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper had stopped a vehicle for a registration violation. The vehicle was being operated by Michael Linwood Jones, age 49, of Wilkes County.

With the release of additional search warrants, the events and timeline surrounding the death of 4-year-old Skyler Wilson at the hands of his foster parents in Mount Airy are calling into question the involvement of social services officials, while digital evidence is painting a picture that shows additional involvement from both Jodi and Joseph Wilson in the events that led to Skyler’s death.