Coughlin, Hammett-Ory, and Lincoln Girl Scouts win awards

Enjoy an evening of music ranging from classical to modern to jazz performed by five Lincoln eighth- and tenth-graders in the first public performance of their ensemble Cantabile on Thursday, June 9 from 7–9 p.m. in Bemis Hall. The students (Henry Hussey on violin, Nooreddeen Kawaf on piano, Finn Larsen on violin and piano, Luca Lee on cello, and Victor Han on piano), who have been working hard over the past months supported by professional musicians and music director Rebecca Lee, will be joined by other Lincoln Public Schools students and Thomas Cooper, a Lincoln resident and accomplished professional violinist. Light refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP to lincoln.cantabile@gmail.com to help with event planning. The event is free but with a suggested donation of at least $5 for children and $15 for adults. Buy tickets online here. All proceeds will benefit Doctors without Borders, Make-a-Wish, and No Kid Hungry.

LINCOLN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO