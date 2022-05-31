ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coughlin, Hammett-Ory, and Lincoln Girl Scouts win awards

By Alice Waugh
Cover picture for the articleGirl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts (GSEMA) recognized Lincoln’s Heather Coughlin and the Lincoln service unit at its annual Volunteer Recognition Celebration on May 6. Coughlin was awarded the Girl Scouts of the USA Appreciation Pin, which recognizes volunteers who have given outstanding service in support of the Girl Scout leadership experience....

News acorns

Enjoy an evening of music ranging from classical to modern to jazz performed by five Lincoln eighth- and tenth-graders in the first public performance of their ensemble Cantabile on Thursday, June 9 from 7–9 p.m. in Bemis Hall. The students (Henry Hussey on violin, Nooreddeen Kawaf on piano, Finn Larsen on violin and piano, Luca Lee on cello, and Victor Han on piano), who have been working hard over the past months supported by professional musicians and music director Rebecca Lee, will be joined by other Lincoln Public Schools students and Thomas Cooper, a Lincoln resident and accomplished professional violinist. Light refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP to lincoln.cantabile@gmail.com to help with event planning. The event is free but with a suggested donation of at least $5 for children and $15 for adults. Buy tickets online here. All proceeds will benefit Doctors without Borders, Make-a-Wish, and No Kid Hungry.
Community Center Building Committee begins its work

Now that the school project is nearing completion, the town is turning its attention to another much-needed facility: a community center. A new Community Center Building Committee has been established and is getting right to work with its first meeting on June 1. It’s not always easy to find volunteers...
