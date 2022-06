When Phil Bouchard moved to the Front Range in 2020, he expected to discover the same kind of mountain-bike-dedicated infrastructure he’d grown up with in New Hampshire. Instead, he found crowds. The majority of trails on the Front Range are multiuse, meaning cyclists, hikers, trail runners, and sometimes even horses must share limited space. The cramped quarters often lead to increased tension and, worse yet, less fun for everyone.

CONIFER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO