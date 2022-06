Low-interest loans from the federal government are now available to ag producers in 60 Minnesota counties who have physical structure or livestock damage from this spring’s severe storms and/or flooding. Dan Mahoney with the U-S-D-A Farm Service Agency in Saint Paul says, “Producers can borrow up to 100 percent of the actual physical structure that had been damaged by those eligible loss causes, up to a maximum amount of 500 thousand dollars.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO