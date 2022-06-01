3 suspects brazenly steal beauty products in Sephora, Forever 21 at Cerritos mall: video

A viral TikTok video shows three thieves taking beauty products off the shelves of a Sephora at a Cerritos mall and placing them in trash bags as they leave the store Sunday evening.

As of Tuesday night, the TikTok had over 2.2 million views.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said they responded to a call around 9:06 p.m. that reported two males and one female taking unknown merchandise from Sephora and Forever 21.

No arrests have been made.

This comes as a string of similar robberies in the larger L.A. region of people brazenly stealing products off shelves of stores as well as smash-and-grab robberies in front of many witnesses.

Back in February, masked men entered a jewelry store at a California mall and busted display cases before stealing jewelry. Video showed the suspects using hammers to steal the merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.