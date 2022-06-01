ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerritos, CA

3 suspects brazenly steal beauty products in Sephora, Forever 21 at Cerritos mall: video

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mxlw4_0fwVe4e400

A viral TikTok video shows three thieves taking beauty products off the shelves of a Sephora at a Cerritos mall and placing them in trash bags as they leave the store Sunday evening.

As of Tuesday night, the TikTok had over 2.2 million views.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said they responded to a call around 9:06 p.m. that reported two males and one female taking unknown merchandise from Sephora and Forever 21.

No arrests have been made.

This comes as a string of similar robberies in the larger L.A. region of people brazenly stealing products off shelves of stores as well as smash-and-grab robberies in front of many witnesses.

READ MORE: 3 arrested in connection to smash-and-grab robbery caught on video at Central California mall

Back in February, masked men entered a jewelry store at a California mall and busted display cases before stealing jewelry. Video showed the suspects using hammers to steal the merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cerritos, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Cerritos, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Products#Central California#Forever 21#Tiktok
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
119K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy