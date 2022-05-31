ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Gabriel, LA

Willow Glen Terminal Accepts Inaugural Shipment in St. Gabriel

Pictured: The first cargo product shipment arrived at Willow Glen Terminal LLC in St. Gabriel on May 26, 2022, officially opening the terminal for business as a multi-modal logistics hub. (Photo courtesy Willow Glen Terminal LLC)

ST. GABRIEL, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2022--

Willow Glen Terminal LLC (WGT), in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, today announced receipt of its inaugural product shipment. WGT has entered into an agreement to supply renewable fuel feedstock to a leading renewable diesel producer in Norco, Louisiana. Under the partnership, WGT will serve as a logistics hub, providing marine and truck transloading services as well as bulk liquids storage.

“We are very excited to open for business and couldn’t be more pleased with the positive support we’ve received from the community, state and local leadership, customers, and service providers,” said Stephen Senter, Vice President of Business Development at WGT. “Here at WGT, we’ve reimagined yesterday’s infrastructure for today’s economy, further equipping St. Gabriel, Iberville Parish, and the State of Louisiana for the energy transition underway.”

WGT acquired the 700-acre brownfield property in August 2020 with the goal of developing a multi-modal logistics hub. The property was formerly home to the Willow Glen Power Station, which was decommissioned in 2016. Over the course of the project, WGT recycled over 30,000 tons of steel and 1,000,000 pounds of copper.

“We had a unique opportunity to reuse, rebuild, and repurpose legacy infrastructure,” added Senter. “Our vision was to establish WGT as a model for sustainable redevelopment and opening for business is a major step forward.”

About Willow Glen Terminal

Willow Glen Terminal LLC (WGT) is a multi-modal logistics hub located in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, on the Mississippi River. WGT offers connectivity to the new energy economy through 2.25M bbls of existing bulk-liquids storage, a deep-water ship dock, 400+ developable acres, and on-property access to the Canadian National Railway and a major pipeline corridor. WGT was formed and capitalized in August 2020 by Zydeco Holdings LLC (a Yorktown Energy Partners portfolio company) and Willow Glen Ventures LLC. www.willowglenterminal.com

