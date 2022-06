Forward Madison is excited to announce our 2022 FMFC Pride merch line, on sale today! The FMFC Pride Merch Line will consist of the 2022 Pride Top, Pride Hoodie, Pride Socks, and a Pride T-Shirt. FMFC is thrilled to be able to support OutReach Madison during Pride Month, with 25% of all proceeds on our Pride Merch Line going towards OutReach Madison’s efforts.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO