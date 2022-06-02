ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson news – live: PM denies he is ‘habitual liar’ in Mumsnet interview

By Namita Singh,Zoe Tidman,Matt Mathers,Jane Dalton and Liam James
 5 days ago

Boris Johnson today denied he was a “habitual liar” when asked why the public should believe anything he says.

In an interview with the prime minister , Justine Roberts, founder of Mumsnet , said users of the online forum asked about his “trust and integrity”.

One user asked: “Why should we believe anything you say when it’s been proven you’re a habitual liar?”

Mr Johnson said he did not accept the description or the premise of the question. “People throw all sorts of accusations at me about all sorts of things ... you’ve just got to look at the record of what I deliver,” he said.

The prime minister went on to be asked if he would resign over the Partygate scandal . “I cannot see how it would be responsible right now, with everything that’s going on, simply to abandon … the project on which I embarked,” he said.

Earlier, Dominic Raab dismissed the idea that his boss could face a confidence vote as early as next week – describing the speculation as “ Westminster froth”.

