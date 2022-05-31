Selfie with the IWA Class of ’22

The Hampton High School spring musical production of “Into the Woods” received three Gene Kelly Awards: Best Scenic Design (Budget Level II), Best Vocal Ensemble (Budget Level II), and Best Musical (Budget Level II). On May 28, Hampton High School performing arts students participated in the 31st annual...
NORFOLK, Va. — The lion pride at the Virginia Zoo is now complete with the arrival of sister lions Asha and Kali, and the zoo is planning a housewarming party!. Asha and Kali were born at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa, on November 14, 2017, and are siblings of male lion Ansel, who arrived at the zoo back in April.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Get ready to enjoy some live music on the peninsula this summer. Owner Matt Lockhart tells us about all the fun happening at Good Vibes Concert Hall this month. Good Vibes Concert Hall is located at City Center in Newport News. For more information: goodvibesva.com.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting July 1, anyone younger than 21 - other than employees - will no longer be allowed inside Rosie’s. In a post on Facebook, the gaming emporium said that this is because of a change in state law. Rosie’s Rewards accounts for people who do...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In 1917, during World War I, Newport News Shipbuilding was building many warships and had to house thousands of employees which led to the construction of Hilton Village. That English-village-style neighborhood is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and you can tour it at the Hilton Art Walk and Busker Festival. Event organizer Meagan Adams shares details about this festival in this week’s Community Connection.
Starting July 1, individuals under 21 will no longer be allowed inside of Rosie’s as a result of changes in Virginia state law. Those under 21 are advised to redeem their points before June 30 given that after this date, Rosie’s Rewards accounts for people who don’t meet the new age requirement will be deactivated.
When senior Maja Angle was asked this year when the last time was that she played a full softball season at Windsor High School, her response was 2019, her freshman year. Although COVID-19 cut the 2020 season short, the program has continued to maintain a competitive reputation. “This year we...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrari, Bentley, ROLEX, and Breitling are just a few of the precious, collectible, and desirable items offered for sale at the coming auction from Blue Box Auction Gallery. The first event takes place Saturday, June 11th both live in-person, and online worldwide.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — What's sweeter than a doughnut on National Doughnut Day?. A free doughnut. Or one from a local business. There are lots of deals to celebrate the unofficial holiday on June 3. From mom-and-pop shops to national chains, generosity is in the air. Here are some...
With another gorgeous weekend ahead, it’s time to start planning! There's plenty to do across Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina, and if you're looking to take advantage of the sunny days, we have you covered with three things you can do.
Comments / 0