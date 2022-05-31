Selfie with the IWA Class of ’22

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In 1917, during World War I, Newport News Shipbuilding was building many warships and had to house thousands of employees which led to the construction of Hilton Village. That English-village-style neighborhood is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and you can tour it at the Hilton Art Walk and Busker Festival. Event organizer Meagan Adams shares details about this festival in this week’s Community Connection.

