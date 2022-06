The law firm Crowe and Dunlevy will host a meet-and-greet event for members of the Comanche Nation from 11:30 a.m. until l:30 p.m. Saturday at Los Tres Amigos Mexican Restaurant, 2002 E. Gore Blvd. in Lawton. “The event is being held to thank Comanche tribal members for their past support...

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO