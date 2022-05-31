ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What feud? Nick Saban says he has no problems with Jimbo Fisher

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDestin, Fla. — Alabama coach Nick Saban tried to put an end to his feud with Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher on Tuesday as Southeastern Conference leaders gathered for spring meetings at a resort on the Florida Gulf Coast. “I didn’t really say that anybody did anything wrong,”...

www.detroitnews.com

MLive.com

Transfer portal possibilities for Michigan basketball

It took until June for the Michigan men’s basketball program to know who won’t be on the team next season. The subtraction is done. Are additions coming?. On Wednesday, Moussa Diabaté and Caleb Houstan -- freshmen starters for Michigan last season -- finalized their decisions to keep their names in the NBA draft. Michigan had already lost its starting backcourt, fifth-year players DeVante’ Jones and Eli Brooks, in addition to reserve point guard Frankie Collins, who transferred.
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

5 early bold predictions for Michigan football in 2022

The Michigan football program looks to build off a breakthrough season under Jim Harbaugh. Even if the Michigan football team pulls back a tad in 2022, the Wolverines look to be here to stay under head coach Jim Harbaugh. While he did play flirt with the Minnesota Vikings, the former...
The Game 730 AM WVFN

What Now With Michigan Basketball?

As you've probably heard by now, a pair of University of Michigan freshmen men's basketball players have decided to remain in the upcoming NBA Draft and forego their final three years of eligibility in Ann Arbor. I'm talking, of course, about forward Moussa Diabate and guard Caleb Houstan (pictured, #22)....
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Named to Michigan Golf Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer Jenn Kangas-Brody is one of three people named Wednesday to the 2022 class of Michigan Golf Hall of Fame. Kangas-Brody, 48, runs a golf shop in Grand Blanc where he husband Doug is the pro at Warwick Hills Country Club. Known as Kangas in her playing days, the L’Anse High School standout was a two time all Big Ten selection at Michigan State before winning the 1997 Michigan Open and playing a full year on the LPGA tour in 1998.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive.com

Aidan Hutchinson’s sister, Aria, crowned Miss Michigan USA

The good times keep rolling for the Hutchinson family. One month after former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was drafted No. 2 overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft, his sister, Aria, was crowned Miss Michigan USA over the weekend. The 23-year-old from Plymouth competed against 77 candidates...
PLYMOUTH, MI
CBS Detroit

Plymouth Native Aria Hutchinson Crowned Miss Michigan 2022

(CBS DETROIT) — Plymouth native Aria Hutchinson, the sister of Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, has been crowned Miss Michigan 2022. Hutchinson was named the winner on Saturday at the McMorran Entertainment Center in Port Huron. She competed against 77 other candidates. She was crowned by last year’s winner Taylor Hale. “Years in the making. Years of discovery, evolution, and dreaming of this moment. Can’t begin to convey my gratitude for everyone who’s supported me on this journey. Today I can humbly say that I am #MissMichiganUSA 2022,” Hutchinson said on official Miss Michigan social media pages. Hutchinson will compete in Miss USA later this year. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PLYMOUTH, MI
MLive.com

See who the final high school baseball state rankings favor to win it all

The 30-win plateau is a gold standard. Hit that number of victories and it’s a successful season. The final high school baseball rankings of the 2022 regular season show just how exclusive that club is, with just six state-ranked teams sporting 30 wins. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, Northville, Forest Hills Eastern, Goodrich, Standish-Sterling and New Lothrop venture into district weekend with that eye-popping win total.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Shooting near Hope College in Holland, Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich - UPDATE: Lockdown ha been lifted. According to Hope College's Twitter account a shooting has occurred near the University. The College says the shooting occurred near 16th and College. The suspect is not in custody. The NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids, WOOD-TV is reporting two people have been...
HOLLAND, MI

