Bison gores woman at Yellowstone National Park

By KBZK Staff
 5 days ago
A bison gored a woman from Yellowstone National Park on Monday, after she came within 10 feet of the animal.

A park news release said the 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio approached the bison as it walked near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful. The bison gored the woman on the boardwalk and threw her 10 feet into the air.

The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries. She was transported via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after park emergency medical providers responded to the scene.

Two other people were within 25 yards of the bison when the incident occurred, according to the release.

The statement said no further details would be shared and the incident remains under investigation.

It is the first reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close and threatening a bison, with the bison goring the person in response.

YNP officials remind the public that wildlife in the park can be dangerous when approached. Visitors must stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals—bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes—and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. Turn around and go the other way, if required, to avoid interacting too closely with a wild animal.

Learn more about safety in Yellowstone National Park, including how to behave around wildlife, here .

This story was first reported by KBZK in Bozeman, Montana.



