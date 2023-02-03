Four enshrined into CCHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Cavs paste Spotswood in rematch of state semi Ca...

Allen Worrell/The Carroll News

Jaelyn Hagee led four Carroll County players in double figures with 18 points as the Cavaliers crushed Spotswood 67-34 Saturday in a rematch of last year’s 3A State Semifinal.

A sizzling second half helped Carroll County’s boys pull away from James River 80-54 in a Three Rivers District victory in Hillsville on Hall of Fame Friday night.

Carroll County’s girls pumped in points at a pace that would make most NBA teams envious in the first quarter Friday, scoring 39 in the opening eight minutes of an 81-19 Three Rivers District rout of James River in Hillsville.

Over the past few seasons, Carroll County’s girls basketball team has had some incredible moments, none more exciting than capturing its first state championship last March. But as far as standout, individual SportsCenter Top 10-worthy moments go, Kalee Easter may have taken the cake with her near full-court shot Friday in the Cavaliers’ 64-21 victory over Alleghany in Hillsville.

Elijah Cox scored 1o of his career-high 29 points in overtime Thursday as Carroll County scored a huge Three Rivers District road victory, winning 75-72 over Alleghany in Low Moor.

Playing a defending state champion from North Carolina, Alyssa Ervin and the Carroll County girls’ basketball team got another chance to flex their muscles Saturday, defeating Salisbury 55-40 in the Battle of the State Invitational in High Point, N.C.

Carroll County drilled seven 3-pointers Jan. 4 and shot better than 55 percent from the field in the first half to cruise past rival Grayson County 80-46 in Hillsville.

Elijah Cox scored 25 points Thursday as Carroll County pulled the hat trick on Pulaski County, defeating the Cougars for the third time this season, 63-48 in the First Community Bank Varsity Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell.

Carroll County senior Josh Taib headlines a list of four Carroll County football players receiving All-Three Rivers District honors and two named to the All-Region 3D team.

Carroll County used a stifling defense to knock off the top-ranked AAA team in South Carolina on Thursday, defeating Wren County 52-34 in the third-place game of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.

Elijah Cox led Carroll County with 17 points and 16 rebounds as the Cavaliers remained unbeaten Dec. 19 with a 62-59 non-district victory at Blacksburg.

Carroll County’s boys’ basketball team nearly blew a 20-point lead Wednesday, but made 11-of-14 free throws in the fourth quarter to hang on ...