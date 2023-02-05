Animal abuse case continued until March 24 Town to seek new home for police HQ Horton files to run...

A Hillsville man charged with animal abuse of an 8-year-old pit bull mix will have his case heard in Carroll County General District Court on March 24 at 1:30 p.m.

[…]

Worsening water damage in the current Hillsville Police Department (HPD) Building has compelled the Town to look at solutions following consultation with local contractors regarding the condition the Police Department building is in. The formative stages of this will be in cooperation with the Thompson & Litton engineering company, who will do a Preliminary Architectural Report (PAR) for Hillsville.

[…]

During his 30-plus year career in law enforcement, Ronnie “Dean” Horton has served as everything from dispatcher to Sgt./Supervisor of a team of 14 Virginia State Police Troopers.

[…]

GALAX — The Twin County Humane Society (TCHS) is rolling up its sleeves as it continues its work in the new year faced with a post-COVID population boom in unintended litters of animals, economic difficulties and reduced intake of animals at the Galax-Carroll-Grayson Animal Shelter. The bottom line is in spite of the volunteer’s best efforts, it seems there are even more homeless, unwanted animals.

[…]

The Carroll County Agricultural Fair regained its position as the top fair in the medium-sized fair division as recognized by the Virginia Associations of Fairs at the annual convention on Saturday, January 14 in Williamsburg.

[…]

The Carroll County School Board and county supervisors Ronnie Collins and Jody Early got an opportunity to view “Jouley,” a prototype electric school bus similar to ones it will be receiving in the future for a much-needed shot in the arm to its aging fleet. The division is slated to receive 20 buses and some charging stations funded at no local cost through a Federal grant.

[…]

The game itself was another Three Rivers District laugher for Carroll County’s girls’ basketball team, but Tuesday night was all about Carroll’s six seniors and head coach Marc Motley, who earned his 400th career coaching win in the Cavaliers’ 81-16 romp over Radford in Hillsville.

[…]

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for animal cruelty related to a social media video that appears to depict a man tossing a cat two- to three-stories in the air.

[…]

A Galax man has been charged with reckless driving after a two-vehicle accident Friday in Woodlawn resulted in a Hillsville man being airlifted from the scene.

[…]

Remains found in the Iron Ridge section of Carroll County in 2022 are those of a child approximately four to seven years in age according to a report by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

[…]

Despite running unopposed, two candidates for Hillsville Town Council received the most votes ever in their respective races – something Mayor Greg Crowder believes shows the town is running smoothly.