Orono, ME

Former faculty member Craig Shuler passes away

 4 days ago

Craig Shuler, a former faculty member with the University...

UMaine Men’s Rugby Team places fifth in division of national championship

The University of Maine Men’s Rugby Team placed fifth in the small college division of the 2022 Collegiate Rugby Championship May 28–30. Black Bears, led by team captain Shawn Nitsche of Shelton, Connecticut, defeated teams from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, the University of Denver, Susquehanna University, the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Coastal Carolina University and Loyola University Maryland during the competition in New Orleans, also known as May Madness 7s. They lost to Christendom College, 21–7. Their division consisted of 28 teams overall.
UMaine and lobster industry team up on innovative collaboration to map Maine’s fishing effort. The University of Maine is leading an innovative new research project to collaborate with Maine’s lobster industry to explore the potential to use data owned by commercial lobstermen to map fishing effort. These data may be used to minimize conflict from potential future offshore wind development.
UMaine Extension offers facts, recipes for strawberries, peas, leafy greens

Freezing berries in season and making low-sugar homemade jams and jellies are some of the ways to increase access to a year-round supply of local foods, cut back on sugar and reduce grocery bills. University of Maine Cooperative Extension educator Kathy Savoie demonstrates techniques for freezing strawberries in an easy-to-follow...
