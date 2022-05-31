Former faculty member Craig Shuler passes away

The University of Maine Men’s Rugby Team placed fifth in the small college division of the 2022 Collegiate Rugby Championship May 28–30. Black Bears, led by team captain Shawn Nitsche of Shelton, Connecticut, defeated teams from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, the University of Denver, Susquehanna University, the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Coastal Carolina University and Loyola University Maryland during the competition in New Orleans, also known as May Madness 7s. They lost to Christendom College, 21–7. Their division consisted of 28 teams overall.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO