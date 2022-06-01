ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas baseball goes back-to-back, Taylor’s gem gives McQuaid AA title

By AJ Feldman
 2 days ago

Class A1- (5) Thomas 7, (2) Schroeder 6

Garett Wilson’s two-run single in the 6th inning gave the Titans the lead for good as Thomas won their second straight sectional title, defeating their rivals by a run.

Thomas pulled in front early, scoring two runs in the first and third innings to lead 4-0. Nathan Zicari plated both runs in the first while Zicari and James Bolton each had RBI’s in the third inning.

The Warriors rallied with a four-run fifth inning, with Jack Cannon closing out the scoring with a two-run RBI triple.

Wilson’s clutch hit put the Titans up 6-4, with a sacrifice fly extending the lead to 7-4.

The Warriors got within a run, scoring two in the bottom half of the inning, but the Titans were able to close out their second straight title. Last year, the Titans won the combined Class A title.

Thomas will take on Sutherland in the Class A state qualifier game. The Knights cruised past Athena 14-2 in the A2 championship game. The two squads will play on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. at Monroe Community College.

Class AA- (2) McQuaid 2, (5) Victor 1

Will Taylor followed up four innings of no-hit ball in the semifinals with another gem in the championship game to give the Knights the Class AA title for the first time since 2019 and their fourth title in the last seven seasons.

Taylor went the distance, striking out eleven batters in the process. The Knights’ offense mustered up two runs, the first on a balk in the first inning and the second coming in the next inning on a fielder’s choice.

The Blue Devils were able to get within a run when Max Friedlander opened up the seventh inning with a monster solo blast to left. Victor got the tying run to second, but Taylor closed the game out with two strikeouts to secure his tournament MVP honors.

McQuaid will take on Orchard Park from Section VI out of Buffalo on Saturday in the Far West Regionals. The Knights will play at Monroe Community College at 11 a.m.

