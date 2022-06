LONGVIEW, Texas — On June 1, all of Bubba's 33 Texas locations donated 100% of their proceeds to the families of the Uvalde school shooting. Bubba's 33 in Longview is known for its fun atmosphere and good food. Many residents eat at the location regularly for these exact reasons. On Wednesday, June 1, diners had a more special experience within the restaurant - every single dollar spent that evening by customers was being donated to the Uvalde Victims Relief Fund.

