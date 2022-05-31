ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police make arrests in Pelezzio Reception Venue shootings

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man in connection with the shooting at the Pelezzio Reception Venue that happened on May 22.

The suspect, Bobby West, 26, is accused of  firing into the venue several times when he refused to be searched by security, according to a press release by the BPD.

Two separate altercations happened later at the same venue, which involved Gary Clayton, 43, of Wasco and Anthony Felix, 22, of Bakersfield, according to BPD.

Clayton was arrested on May 28, by BPD in Wasco. He was taken into custody without incident after a brief foot pursuit.

Felix was arrested on May 29, by BPD in Bakersfield. He was taken into custody without incident and found in possession of a handgun, police said.

Although these are three separate incidents they were all charged with gang participation, attempted murder, and various other charges, according to BPD.

If you have any information regarding these incidents contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.

