Yummy news for Central Texas! Tillie Marie's, one of the most beloved caterers in Killeen, Texas, is about to celebrate the grand opening of a new brick-and-mortar location. Her first establishment is located inside of the Jackpot bingo hall in Harker Heights, where she operated not only her amazing food but also an exquisite daiquiri company.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO