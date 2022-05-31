Alice Davis

Nancy Cheryl White, age 64, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Homestead of Centerville. Cremation has been accorded. A Mass in Nancy’s memory will be held at 10AM, Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Centerville with Fr. Timothy Armbruster officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Oakland Cemetery in Centerville. Visitation will take place Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Centerville, with the family greeting friends from 9-10AM. Memorials have been established to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and may be mailed to Lange Funeral Home and Crematory, ATTN: Nancy White Family, 1900 South 18th Street, Centerville, Iowa 52544. Condolences may be shared online at www.langefh.com.
