Douds, IA

Alice Davis

By Ellis Codjoe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice Marie Davis, 103, of Douds, IA passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Van Buren County Health Care Center. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, IA with Pastor Phil Campbell officiating. Burial will be in...

Audrey Brown

Audrey Geraldine Brown, 93, of Douds, IA passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Prestige Care Center in Fairfield, IA. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, IA with Pastor Phil Campbell officiating. Burial will be held in the Leando Cemetery near Douds immediately following the service. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua. Memorial contributions in Audrey’s honor may be directed to the Leando Cemetery Association. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
DOUDS, IA
Nancy White

Nancy Cheryl White, age 64, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Homestead of Centerville. Cremation has been accorded. A Mass in Nancy’s memory will be held at 10AM, Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Centerville with Fr. Timothy Armbruster officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Oakland Cemetery in Centerville. Visitation will take place Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Centerville, with the family greeting friends from 9-10AM. Memorials have been established to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and may be mailed to Lange Funeral Home and Crematory, ATTN: Nancy White Family, 1900 South 18th Street, Centerville, Iowa 52544. Condolences may be shared online at www.langefh.com.
CENTERVILLE, IA
Ottumwa Worker Dies In Construction Accident

A construction accident took the life of an Ottumwa man on Wednesday. According to a press release, on Wednesday, June 1, at around 5 p.m., members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and Mahaska Health Ambulance Service responded to medical call near the 3300 block of Highway 92. As first responders were en route, they learned that a construction worker had been pinned under a piece of equipment. Prior to law enforcement’s arrival, other workers were able to extricate the victim from the piece of equipment.
OTTUMWA, IA
Judge Grants Change of Venue Request for Accused Fairfield Teen

A Fairfield teenager accused of killing a Spanish teacher will have his upcoming trial moved out of Jefferson County. 16-year-old Willard Miller faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Miller’s attorneys requested a change of venue last month. In his ruling, Judge Shawn Showers...
FAIRFIELD, IA
Ottumwa Man Accused of Murdering Wife Seeks to Suppress Evidence

An Ottumwa man accused of murdering his wife last year is seeking to suppress the state’s evidence against him, according to court documents. In documents filed earlier this week, attorneys for Gregory Showalter, 62, allege a deputy of the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office conducted an illegal warrantless search of vehicles registered to and owned by Showalter.
OTTUMWA, IA
Two Dead in Wrong-Way Jasper County Crash

A wrong-way crash claimed the lives of two motorists in Jasper County on Thursday night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:53 PM, a Lincoln MKX driven by 79-year-old Dorothy Findlow of Monroe was traveling the wrong way on the eastbound lanes of Highway 163. The vehicle collided head-on with a Chevy Trailblazer driven by 46-year-old Delia Vance of Pella.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
Cardinal falls in non-conference play at Albia 13-6

(Written by Dawson Greene)- The Comets Baseball team took on the Albia Blue Demons on Friday 6/03. The Comets found themselves behind by the end of the 2nd inning down 3-0. Slowly but surely, the Blue Demons hit their stride, hit the gaps of the outfield, and scored 13 total runs against the Comets. The final score, 13-6 as the Comets fall to 3-4 on the season. The Player of the game goes to Tatem Telfer. Telfer made plenty of great plays at 1st base and went 3 for 4 at the plate with 2 doubles. The Comets take on BGM on 6/03 at 10 am. Go Comets!
ALBIA, IA
Warriors extend winning streak behind Manning’s complete-game gem

Van Buren County defeated Central Lee 8-1 to move the Warriors’ conference record to 2-1, and overall improved to 4-5 The game’s first batter would be the only run to score for the Central Lee Hawks. An error allowed the runner to get on base, then a sac bunt and an RBI groundout brought the only Hawk run in. The Warriors would take the lead for good with a big second inning. The inning was highlighted by a 3 RBI double by Dylan Richardson and an RBI single from Jackson Manning. That gave the Warriors the 4-1 lead n the second. The score would stay 4-1 until the top of the fourth. The Warriors would tack on three more runs in the fourth, highlighted by RBIs from Maddix Kite and Taylor Sprouse. Those runs gave the Warriors a 7-1 lead going to the bottom of the fourth. The Warriors would tack on one more run in the fifth off a Bailey Roen RBI groundout, that gave the Warriors an 8-1 lead. Jackson Manning would close out the complete-game win in the bottom of the seventh, striking out the game’s final three outs.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, IA

