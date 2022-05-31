Alice Davis

Van Buren County defeated Central Lee 8-1 to move the Warriors’ conference record to 2-1, and overall improved to 4-5 The game’s first batter would be the only run to score for the Central Lee Hawks. An error allowed the runner to get on base, then a sac bunt and an RBI groundout brought the only Hawk run in. The Warriors would take the lead for good with a big second inning. The inning was highlighted by a 3 RBI double by Dylan Richardson and an RBI single from Jackson Manning. That gave the Warriors the 4-1 lead n the second. The score would stay 4-1 until the top of the fourth. The Warriors would tack on three more runs in the fourth, highlighted by RBIs from Maddix Kite and Taylor Sprouse. Those runs gave the Warriors a 7-1 lead going to the bottom of the fourth. The Warriors would tack on one more run in the fifth off a Bailey Roen RBI groundout, that gave the Warriors an 8-1 lead. Jackson Manning would close out the complete-game win in the bottom of the seventh, striking out the game’s final three outs.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO