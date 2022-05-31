ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Dole, Walmart Team on Hunger Campaign

By Joel Russel
Sfvbj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDole Sunshine Co. will participate in Walmart and Sam’s Club’s Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign with donations targeting Los Angeles County. For every Dole Cherry Mixed Fruit bowl purchased in store on online through Walmart, the...

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Vallarta Supermarkets Piloting Flashfood at 5 Stores in Southern California

Vallarta Supermarkets announced a pilot partnership with Flashfood that will help shoppers save money and reduce food waste. Use of the Flashfood app, which offers shoppers savings of up to 50% on food nearing its best-by date, will be available in five Los Angeles County stores: three in Palmdale, and two in Lancaster.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

LA Controller: LAHSA needs 'major reform' after workers caught dumping food meant for homeless

After watching CBS 2's investigation of food for the homeless being trashed by outreach workers, Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin was astounded at what he saw. "I don't know if there's much of a greater sin than throwing good food away especially when people are hungry," he said. CBS 2's investigative team and David Goldstein caught workers with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority throwing away county-funded food into the dumpster repeatedly for weeks. "It's outrageous," said Galperin. "It's insulting. It is disturbing and unfortunately, it's not surprising."Galperin conducted a scathing audit on LAHSA in 2019 and found that outreach workers failed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Save water: Shower for 5 minutes, eat less meat, pick succulents over grass

As new water restrictions go into effect on June 1, there's plenty that Southern Californians can do at home to help conserve water. “With water conservation, as with a lot of other sustainability issues, it's those individual actions that really add up. So it may not seem like a lot, but if everybody starts to take advantage of those practices and really make them everyday habits, it can actually add up over time,” says Rita Kampalath, sustainability program director for LA County’s Chief Sustainability Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Infatuation

Banh Mi My Tho

Being the king ain’t easy. Banh Mi My Tho might have started out as a low-key strip mall deli slash convenience store, but over the years it’s developed a reputation as the most popular banh mi mini-chain in LA County, one that has expanded to three locations across the SGV. But that expansion has come at a cost: consistency. Though the crunchy fresh vegetables, generous mayo and paté, and meaty fillings never let us down, we can’t say the same about the bread, which at times ranges from a little tough to downright mouth-scraping. The best bet is to head to the original location in Alhambra earlier in the day (they close at 4pm anyway) and get the #2 special sandwich with an added fried egg. On a good day it’s still the best banh mi you’ll find north of Orange County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Sfvbj.com

Warner Pacific Acquires Dental Health Platform From Beta Health Association

Westlake Village-based employee benefits agency Warner Pacific announced Thursday the acquisition of Beta Health’s commercial dental health platform, marking Warner’s first acquisition since entering a strategic partnership with private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners in January. Prior to the acquisition, Beta Health was a provider of group voluntary...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
Deadline

WME Hit By Covid Outbreak As Case Counts Rise In Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Even as some studios, networks and agencies contemplate a return to the office, others are seeing Covid outbreaks among employees as cases surge across Los Angeles. The latest is a cluster of 18 infections at WME, as reported today on the Los Angeles County Public Health Department dashboard. The agency’s outbreak is the second largest of those currently listed by the county, behind only the 20 cases reported by the Chik-fil-A near Magic Mountain. The WME cases were not on the list on May 12 — the last time Deadline checked it — so...
nohoartsdistrict.com

The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie

There’s a gorgeous new store in the NoHo Arts District – The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie!. The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie owner Leriza Reyes developed an incredible wholesale seafood business supplying the finest restaurants and hotels in Los Angeles over the last 20 years with her late husband Andy. Their dream was always to have their own retail outlet to complement their already established business. However, when Andy passed away, Leriza was determined to honor him by creating the store they had always wanted. Lucky for us, she chose NoHo!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Kaiser Permanente's new north tower opens to patients

DOWNEY — Kaiser Permanente Downey began admitting patients into its new North Tower earlier this week. The North Tower expansion adds 72 telemetry beds, two operating rooms, interventional radiology, and a dedicated Emergency Department entrance to the existing 352-bed hospital, as well as new technology. It also enlarges the...
CBS LA

Group who broke into vacant Caltrans homes in El Sereno fighting to stay

For the last year, Ruby Gordillo is proud that she can call a once-vacant house on Sheffield Avenue in El Sereno her home."This is what I call home," said Gordillo. "I live here with my husband, my three kids, three cats and a dog."Two years ago, Gordillo led a group called "Reclaiming our Homes" and broke into the vacant homes which were supposed to be demolished for the failed 710 freeway extension project. "We were extremely scared," said Gordillo. "We were very sure that we were going to be arrested."Instead, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles negotiated a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
discovering-la.com

Ojiya Delivers Solid Japanese Comfort Food In Torrance

I grew up in LA’s Westside, and during that time, restaurants that featured Japanese comfort food were plentiful. These family-oriented restaurants featured teriyaki, pork tonkatsu, udon, tempura, and sashimi. Most of these restaurants have vanished because the children don’t carry it forward. Ojiya is one such restaurant and has been going strong since 2003.
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

Suspects clear the shelves at a Cerritos Sephora for third time

Three suspects in Cerritos robbed a Sephora makeup store three times before the business decided to file a report with police."That's really disappointing that things like that keep happening in our area," said Cerritos resident Jill Katsuda. The most recent robbery was caught on camera and showed the suspects brazenly filling up their bags with makeup and skincare items straight from the shelves seemingly undeterred and unbothered by the workers and customers watching them.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the robbery happened on Saturday night at the Cerritos Mall but the store filed a police report on Monday after...

