ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Westcliff University Takes Top Honors at 2022 ACG Awards

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQ3rz_0fwTZ8Cx00
Westcliff University celebrates being recognized out of more than 100 nominees as the sole winner of the Association for Corporate Growth OC’s Emerging Growth award. “This accomplishment speaks volumes about what Westcliff has achieved during a time when many universities have struggled, and our significant progress is a testament to our commitment to the success of our students,” notes Westcliff University President and CEO Dr. Anthony Lee. #GrowthAwards22 #WestcliffFamily (Photo: Business Wire)

Westcliff University was recently honored with the Emerging Growth Award at this year’s Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Orange County Awards ceremony, a recognition of the university’s tremendous success in its continual pursuit of excellence among the organization’s 15,000 members. With the theme “Symphony of Success,” the ACG chapter’s 2022 gala celebrated the accomplishments of the highest performing companies throughout Orange County and the Inland Empire. Westcliff University claimed top prize in a competitive field for the Emerging Growth category – an achievement that highlights the impressive progress of the rapidly growing institution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005208/en/

Westcliff University celebrates being recognized out of more than 100 nominees as the sole winner of the Association for Corporate Growth OC’s Emerging Growth award. “This accomplishment speaks volumes about what Westcliff has achieved during a time when many universities have struggled, and our significant progress is a testament to our commitment to the success of our students,” notes Westcliff University President and CEO Dr. Anthony Lee. #GrowthAwards22 #WestcliffFamily (Photo: Business Wire)

As the evening recognized a select list of finalist companies who have demonstrated both noteworthy growth and leadership in their respective lines of business, Westcliff University counted itself among the sole winners in each of the nine defined categories. In total, more than 100 nominees were submitted for the annual ACG Orange County competition. After several rounds of interviews and deliberations with this formidable list of contenders, 27 finalists were selected, and the winners were chosen by a final round of judging conducted by past winners of the competition.

The elegant evening, attended by CEOs and business leaders across industries and emceed by CNBC’s Jane Wells, showcased top companies and their respective contributions to the continued economic growth throughout Orange County and the Inland Empire.

“Westcliff University is extremely proud to be recognized as the winner of the Emerging Growth category at this year’s ACG Orange County Awards,” said Dr. Anthony M. Lee, president and CEO of Westcliff University. “This accomplishment speaks volumes about what Westcliff has achieved during a time when many universities have struggled, and our significant progress is a testament to our commitment to the success of our students.”

Based in Irvine, Calif., Westcliff University is an innovative global higher education institution with its finger on the pulse of the international business landscape in today’s modern world. It was founded in 1993 and is a California Benefit Corporation dedicated to serving its students and community with innovative and affordable programs available on campus and online.

To learn more about Westcliff University, visit www.westcliff.edu.

About Westcliff University:Westcliff University is an innovative global higher education institution with its finger on the pulse of the international business landscape and the needs of today’s employers. Founded in 1993 and based in Irvine, Calif., it offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees spanning 21 areas of study including business, education, technology, computer science, engineering and law. Westcliff is a California Public Benefit Corporation which affirms its dedication to operating in the best interests of its students and the surrounding community. Its programs focus on both the hard and soft skills needed to secure quality jobs in high-growth industries; it offers community and business engagement opportunities for the hands-on experience today’s students require; and it provides innovative and affordable programs live online and in classrooms across the globe. Visit www.westcliff.edu to learn more, and follow Westcliff on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editor’s Note:Media interested in speaking to expert staff, faculty and leadership of Westcliff University should email westcliff@beyondfifteen.com to facilitate interviews.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005208/en/

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

leslie@beyondfifteen.com| (949) 733-8679 ext. 101

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: UNIVERSITY EDUCATION

SOURCE: Westcliff University

PUB: 05/31/2022 12:40 PM/DISC: 05/31/2022 12:41 PM

Comments / 0

Related
Orange County Business Journal

BUILD IT AND THEY WILL COME

Runs OC’s only academic medical center and all clinical and patient-serving operations. Also heads the overall UCI Health system, which includes Orange’s UCI Medical Center, the area’s largest hospital, and more than a dozen outpatient research and specialty care centers throughout Orange County and portions of Riverside County. Overseeing one of larger healthcare construction projects in the area.
IRVINE, CA
Maryland Daily Record

Octomom Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

College: Mt. San Antonio College and California State University Fullerton. Kids/Children Name: Calyssa Arielle Solomon, Amerah Yasmeen Solomon, Elijah Makai Solomon, Aidan Solomon, Joshua Jacob Solomon, Caleb Kai Solomon, Isaiah Angel Suleman, Josiah Angel Suleman, Jeremiah Angel Suleman, Noah Angel Suleman, Jonah Suleman, McCai Angel Suleman, Nariah Angel Suleman and Maliah Angel Suleman.
FULLERTON, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Is the Orange County Power Authority Imploding?

On April 1st, the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) debuted with much fanfare, initiating electricity service to business customers in Irvine and elsewhere. As it launched, OCPA board chairman, Irvine Councilmember Mike Carroll, declared: “We’re right where we want to be!” But just two months later, by May 31st, it appears the OCPA has begun to implode.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irvine, CA
Education
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Education
City
Irvine, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Education
Voice of OC

Resnick: SchoolsFirst…It Pays to be a Board Member

SchoolsFirst would like its over one million members to believe their board members are elected…. “Our Board of Directors consists of 13 Member volunteers elected from and by the Membership…”. The problem with that statement is the membership hasn’t had an election for a board member in years according...
ORANGE, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Mary’s Kitchen: The Killing of a Miracle. PART 1.

In the spring of 1984 the mustard seed of a modern-day miracle was sown. Mary McAnena was an immigrant from Ireland, who settled in New York City and worked at a hospital as a nurse for many years. After retiring, Mary decided she’d had enough of East Coast winters and migrated to sunny Southern California. There she bought a modest one-story three-bedroom home on a corner lot, two blocks from a park, in the quaint town of Orange, California.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#University President#Acg#Awards Ceremony#College#The Emerging Growth Award
Voice of OC

Voters in Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Placentia, Stanton and West Anaheim Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. County supervisors are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, shaping decisions around law enforcement spending, mental health, homelessness and public health.
ANAHEIM, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South County Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. County supervisors are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, shaping decisions around law enforcement spending, mental health, homelessness and public health.
IRVINE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Amazon Fresh Opens Third OC Location

Amazon.com Inc. announced it has opened an Amazon Fresh location in Huntington Beach, marking the company’s third grocery store in Orange County. The store is also the company’s 15th in Southern California. Unlike its Irvine and Fullerton stores, the Huntington Beach location will feature the company’s “Just Walk...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Vallarta Supermarkets Piloting Flashfood at 5 Stores in Southern California

Vallarta Supermarkets announced a pilot partnership with Flashfood that will help shoppers save money and reduce food waste. Use of the Flashfood app, which offers shoppers savings of up to 50% on food nearing its best-by date, will be available in five Los Angeles County stores: three in Palmdale, and two in Lancaster.
PALMDALE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

First OC Cities Receive Approval on State-Mandated Housing Plan Updates

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
The Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury to host Los Angeles Sparks Sunday

Los Angeles Sparks (5-6, 3-3 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-8, 2-5 Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Mercury square off against the Los Angeles Sparks. Phoenix finished 19-13 overall and 6-9 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Mercury averaged 82.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.5 last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Huntington Beach breaks ground on new low-income housing

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — In the L-shaped lot full of loose, tawny dirt, a collection of nonprofit leaders, bankers and elected officials took shovels full of dirt and tossed them into the air like confetti. It was the celebratory groundbreaking of a new Huntington Beach low-income and homeless housing...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

928K+
Followers
450K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy