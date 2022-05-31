Westcliff University Takes Top Honors at 2022 ACG Awards

Westcliff University celebrates being recognized out of more than 100 nominees as the sole winner of the Association for Corporate Growth OC’s Emerging Growth award. “This accomplishment speaks volumes about what Westcliff has achieved during a time when many universities have struggled, and our significant progress is a testament to our commitment to the success of our students,” notes Westcliff University President and CEO Dr. Anthony Lee. #GrowthAwards22 #WestcliffFamily (Photo: Business Wire)

Westcliff University was recently honored with the Emerging Growth Award at this year’s Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Orange County Awards ceremony, a recognition of the university’s tremendous success in its continual pursuit of excellence among the organization’s 15,000 members. With the theme “Symphony of Success,” the ACG chapter’s 2022 gala celebrated the accomplishments of the highest performing companies throughout Orange County and the Inland Empire. Westcliff University claimed top prize in a competitive field for the Emerging Growth category – an achievement that highlights the impressive progress of the rapidly growing institution.

As the evening recognized a select list of finalist companies who have demonstrated both noteworthy growth and leadership in their respective lines of business, Westcliff University counted itself among the sole winners in each of the nine defined categories. In total, more than 100 nominees were submitted for the annual ACG Orange County competition. After several rounds of interviews and deliberations with this formidable list of contenders, 27 finalists were selected, and the winners were chosen by a final round of judging conducted by past winners of the competition.

The elegant evening, attended by CEOs and business leaders across industries and emceed by CNBC’s Jane Wells, showcased top companies and their respective contributions to the continued economic growth throughout Orange County and the Inland Empire.

“Westcliff University is extremely proud to be recognized as the winner of the Emerging Growth category at this year’s ACG Orange County Awards,” said Dr. Anthony M. Lee, president and CEO of Westcliff University. “This accomplishment speaks volumes about what Westcliff has achieved during a time when many universities have struggled, and our significant progress is a testament to our commitment to the success of our students.”

Based in Irvine, Calif., Westcliff University is an innovative global higher education institution with its finger on the pulse of the international business landscape in today’s modern world. It was founded in 1993 and is a California Benefit Corporation dedicated to serving its students and community with innovative and affordable programs available on campus and online.

To learn more about Westcliff University, visit www.westcliff.edu.

About Westcliff University:Westcliff University is an innovative global higher education institution with its finger on the pulse of the international business landscape and the needs of today’s employers. Founded in 1993 and based in Irvine, Calif., it offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees spanning 21 areas of study including business, education, technology, computer science, engineering and law. Westcliff is a California Public Benefit Corporation which affirms its dedication to operating in the best interests of its students and the surrounding community. Its programs focus on both the hard and soft skills needed to secure quality jobs in high-growth industries; it offers community and business engagement opportunities for the hands-on experience today’s students require; and it provides innovative and affordable programs live online and in classrooms across the globe. Visit www.westcliff.edu to learn more, and follow Westcliff on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

