Witness video shows car on fire Winn Dixie parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX obtained a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report Friday night that detailed what an officer described as a gathering for street racing. According to the report, the gathering was Wednesday night near Atlantic and Kernan boulevards in East Arlington. The Sheriff’s Office report states police had responded to multiple calls of street racing and found 30 to 40 vehicles in the parking lot of a church, and two cars lined up on Kernan that were “ready to race.”

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO