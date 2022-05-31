ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Witness video shows car on fire Winn Dixie parking lot

First Coast News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car was seen on fire in the parking...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winn Dixie#Accident
News4Jax.com

Officer says he was nearly struck while attempting to disperse street racing group: police report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX obtained a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report Friday night that detailed what an officer described as a gathering for street racing. According to the report, the gathering was Wednesday night near Atlantic and Kernan boulevards in East Arlington. The Sheriff’s Office report states police had responded to multiple calls of street racing and found 30 to 40 vehicles in the parking lot of a church, and two cars lined up on Kernan that were “ready to race.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Maintenance worker responds to wrong Lake City apartment, shot multiple times by tenant, LCPD says

LAKE CITY — The Lake City Police Department said Thursday that a maintenance worker at an apartment complex is recovering after being shot multiple times by a tenant. Police say the victim–an employee of Windsong Apartments–responded to an apartment just before 1 a.m. Thursday to assist with a key that had reportedly broken off in a tenant’s door.
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

JSO: One woman shot on Waters Edge Apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer reported a shooting at Waters Edge Apartment near 900 Broward Road. Arriving at the scene, JSO found several people inside the apartment, including two young children with one woman suffering from a gunshot wound. All individuals in the apartment are cooperating with the police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man killed in early morning shooting in Trout River area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting shooting in the Trout River area early on Wednesday morning. Around 2:50 a.m., police arrived at the intersection of Trout River Boulevard and Lem Turner Road to find an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy