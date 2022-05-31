ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

$113 million expansion planned for newly opened Venice hospital

By Business Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince opening last November, the Sarasota Memorial Hospital — Venice has been operating at or near full capacity. That’s all about to change after SMH announced a $113 million expansion. The Venice team has already managed over 16,000 emergency room visits, admitted about 5,200 patients, performed more...

Condo formerly owned by well-known philanthropist on the market for nearly $8M

A waterfront condominium within the gated Longboat Key Club recently stepped foot onto the market for $7.95 million. The 5,100-square-foot residence is the highest priced listing in the L’Ambiance condominium complex, according to a statement. It’s being marketed exclusively by Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Laura Pearson and Carmen Baskind, who both work in the downtown Sarasota office.
Region receives nearly $16M grant for Tampa-Orlando rail project

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $15.875 million grant that will support the development of intercity passenger rail service between Orlando and Tampa. The funds, according to a press release, come from the agency’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program and will be matched by Brightline, a privately held transportation company that has already developed passenger rail service between Miami and West Palm Beach. Brightline is in the midst of building an extension from West Palm Beach to Orlando, which is expected to be complete at the end of 2022 and carry passengers in 2023.
TAMPA, FL
The Scorching Rental Market May Be Cooling

After three months of rental rate decreases in Sarasota County, dipping numbers may finally indicate a move from fluke to trend. “I think that three consecutive months of dips in prices signals that things may be leveling off,” says Chris Salviati, senior housing economist at Apartment List, a national online marketplace for long-term residential rentals.
Sarasota, FL
Tampa lighting company shuffles leadership team

Volt Lighting, a Tampa-based maker and distributor of lights for a wide variety of outdoor applications, has hired John DiNardi as its new president. He succeeds founder Alan Brynjolfsson in the role. According to a news release, Brynjolfsson — who recently made news when he raised the company’s starting minimum...
TAMPA, FL
Zoning meeting to be held in Palmetto over Riviera Dunes construction

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Palmetto will hold a discussion Wednesday evening to discuss controversial development plans within Riviera Dunes. Residents of the area say they are concerned about traffic issues following construction of new apartments near U.S. 301 that will cause hazardous conditions and significant backups. They...
PALMETTO, FL
Historic house gets new purpose on lot in Sarasota neighborhood

The Leonard Reid house, named for the pioneer who helped establish Overtown, Sarasota’s first Black community, was recently relocated to a city-owned property in north Sarasota. In the new location, the house will be a Sarasota African American cultural arts center. The house was moved from the Rosemary District,...
SARASOTA, FL
#The 110 Bed Hospital
Brookside Market launches on Davis Blvd. in East Naples

The Brookside Market launched Saturday at 1947 Davis Blvd. in East Naples with a grand opening celebration featuring music, tacos, beer, wine and champagne at the new store and hangout. Co-owned by brothers Bryan and Matt Flores and Mangrove Outfitters’ Cody Shadley, the self-serve bar and bottle shop has a rotating selection of 160 craft beers, plus wine, charcuterie and sandwiches from Naples-based Yacht Club Subs. Brookside Market, which sells provisions for a day of boating or fishing, is connected to the adjacent Mangrove Outfitters Fly Shop, which Capt. Tom Shadley recently relocated about two miles from the storefront where it operated for 27 years. The new shop at 1949 Davis Blvd. sells high-end rods, reels and other fishing gear and apparel. It also provides in-house professional fishing guides.
NAPLES, FL
Swedish construction firm building $19.5 million school in Tampa

A Swedish construction company has taken on the building of a new $19.5 million campus for a Hillsborough County school for children with emotional and behavioral needs. Skanska, whose local office built the University of South Florida Health’s Morsani College of Medicine & Heart Institute at Water Street; Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa; and the St. Pete Pier, is now building the replacement for the Dorothy Thomas Exceptional Center.
TAMPA, FL
Miami investor pays nearly $20 million for Charlotte County center

A Miami real investment firm has bought a Port Charlotte shopping center for $18.9 million. The 139,478-square-foot Murdock Carrousel shopping center is on U.S. 41 near Murdock Circle and Murdock Town Center. This is a section of Port Charlotte crowded with retailers and eateries including a Walmart Supercenter, Target, Metro Diner and Chick-fil-A all within about a mile of one another.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Development group allows first responders to train on land in Naples

Seagate Development Group is lending a site of about six acres to Collier County first responders for training. The company made the announcement in a press release but declined to provide further information about where the property is located, when the training will begin or how long it will last.
NAPLES, FL
Manatee County Government talks hurricane preps

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County leaders say they are prepared as the annual Atlantic Hurricane Season begins and they are urging residents to do the same. ”And we’re expecting a busier than normal Hurricane Season for this year … again,” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “It’s never too early to get ready.”
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Day One In Sarasota, Florida Dining At ‘Ophelia’s On The Bay’

What a wonderful time I had visiting Sarasota, Florida with my family over the weekend. It was so much to do in such a short period of time but I truly enjoyed myself! It was also a great pleasure having my son finally go on vacation with us! He is such an introvert and he focuses on his career path and often declines travel trips with us but this time, he surprised us and said he would go, I was so happy!
SARASOTA, FL
Fort Myers eye care center, HQ set to open

The Frantz EyeCare and Frantz Cosmetic Center in Fort Myers, built by Stevens Construction, is complete. The 60,000-square-foot, two-story facility is at 9617 Gulf Research Lane. Designed to promote staff efficiency and overall patient experience, Frantz EyeCare offers 44 exam lanes, diagnostic center, retail, LASIK suite and a cosmetic treatment center, according to a statement. The second floor houses Frantz EyeCare’s corporate offices, employee training, a conference room and space available for lease.
FORT MYERS, FL
Sarasota weather page photo: June 2

Diane Suner captured this large crab coming out of its shell on Lido Beach. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather...
SARASOTA, FL
Fork and Hen Is Now Open on the North Trail

Hot fried chicken and other decadent delights are being served at new restaurant Fork and Hen, which opened Tuesday on the North Trail in a space most recently occupied by Leaf & Lentil. The food is delicious, crispy and, most importantly, thoughtful. “Let me get a side of mac and...
$1.16 billion Naples builder names new regional executive

National building services firm Manhattan Construction Co. has named Craig Bryant vice president of its Southwest Florida operations. Based in Naples, Bryant will oversee client engagement and executive leadership of the region’s preconstruction and construction services, according to a statement. Across his 23-year commercial construction career, Bryant has held project management and executive leadership positions primarily in Southwest Florida. His portfolio of projects includes multifamily, higher education, K-12, senior living, class A office space and hospitality market sectors.
NAPLES, FL

