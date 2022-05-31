$113 million expansion planned for newly opened Venice hospital

What a wonderful time I had visiting Sarasota, Florida with my family over the weekend. It was so much to do in such a short period of time but I truly enjoyed myself! It was also a great pleasure having my son finally go on vacation with us! He is such an introvert and he focuses on his career path and often declines travel trips with us but this time, he surprised us and said he would go, I was so happy!

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO