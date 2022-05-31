ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things 4 Rules Netflix Top 10 for Week of May 23

By Rebecca Theodore-Vachon
AdWeek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things 4 was the most-watched program on Netflix for the week of May 23. The highly anticipated fourth season pulled in 286.7 million viewing hours. In addition, Stranger Things (38 million hours), Stranger Things 2 (22.2 million hours) and Stranger Things 3 (24.2 million hours) also made the Top 10...

Daily Mail

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 18, was stalked by fan, 26, who walked on the set of her Netflix film and lied to security to crash her podcast recording, court hears

A super-fan of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has had a stalking protection order made against him after he scammed his way onto a film set with her. The 18-year-old actress, who grew up in Bournemouth but is now based in LA, was filming in London for her latest film, Damsel, to be released on Netflix in 2023.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Stranger Things fans blown away by ‘ridiculous’ episode runtimes in new season

Stranger Things fans have shared their astonishment after the episode runtimes for the forthcomning season were announced.The hit Netflix sci-fi series is returning for a fourth season, which will be released in two batches. The first set of episodes are arriving on the streaming service next week.Per Netflix’s website, the first volume, out 27 May, will contain the first seven episodes of the season, with two additional episodes released as Volume 2 on 1 July.Several episodes of the new season are set to last over an hour, with the longest – episode 40 – running for nearly two and...
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

Stranger Things 4 Episode 7 Ending Explained

The wait is finally over and the latest installment of Stranger Things has landed on Netflix. Going from the Russians and a Billy possessed by the Mind Flayer, Eleven and company are now dealing with a bigger threat in Vecna. With volume one topping out at seven episodes, we take a look below at this Stranger Things 4 episode 7 ending explained to get a clearer picture of what went down.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Millie Bobby Brown Wants ‘Stranger Things’ to Go Full ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Start Killing People Off’

Click here to read the full article. The “Stranger Things” kids might not all make it to Season 5. Millie Bobby Brown told The Wrap that the ensemble cast is “way too big,” which means someone will have to get the ax soon. “Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off,” Brown joked. Maybe just one good Red Wedding-esque scene will do the trick: “We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones,'” Brown continued. “Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

'Stranger Things' Stars Now and Then: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

Cast members from Stranger Things posed on the red carpet on May 14, 2022, at the season 4 premiere in New York. From left to right, they are David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This mysterious thriller has Netflix fans on the edges of their seats

Netflix’s selection of movies has always been a bit of a mixed bag, with its Top 10 list generally dominated by random thirty-party titles, the streamer’s sometimes oddball original films, and new titles that rocket up the list as soon as they land on Netflix. The #1 title on the list in the US at the moment? Disappearance at Clifton Hill, a thriller released in 2020 starring Tuppence Middleton that managed to pull off the not-insignificant feat of supplanting Tom Cruise’s original Top Gun movie in the top spot.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Stranger Things 4’ Shatters Netflix’s Premiere-Weekend Viewing Record

Click here to read the full article. “Stranger Things 4” is already turning Netflix viewership records Upside Down. The sci-fi drama just had the streaming service’s best-ever debut weekend for an English-language series, drawing 286.79 million hours viewed. And that’s just Volume 1. The tally dethroned “Bridgerton” Season 2, which hit 193 million hours over its own premiere weekend. The fourth season of “Stranger Things” set another new premiere-weekend record when it reached number one in 83 countries. (Netflix tracks viewership in 93 countries; “Stranger Things 4: Vol. 1” made the top 10 in all of them.) Catchup viewing was also in full...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Makes Nancy One of the Show’s Biggest Badasses

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things through Season 4.Stranger Things first introduces us to Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) lounging across her bedspread in her pajamas, twirling her dial-up phone as she gossips with her best friend Barb Holland (Shannon Purser). Nancy immediately seems to be the archetypal 1980s teenage girl, from the way she rolls her eyes at Dustin Henderson’s (Gaten Matarazzo) precocious crush on her, to the way she bickers with her younger brother, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), over the dining table, and to her all-star athlete boyfriend, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), who she steals a quick makeout session with in-between school periods. Nancy is the wealthy, intelligent, good girl whose foray into the popular crowd puts her into direct conflict with her more reserved best friend.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 + More

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer for most people, which means whether you’re into partying hard or relaxing all day, whatever you’re doing requires you to turn it up to eleven. And speaking of turning it to Eleven…this weekend is also your opportunity to watch one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year, the newest season of Stranger Things.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
The Verge

Netflix is finally taking a page from the rest of Hollywood

In Q1 of 2022, it finally happened: Netflix had a bad quarter. It lost over 200,000 subscribers and acknowledged that newer competitors like Disney Plus and HBO Max were effectively putting an end to how the company had been doing business for nearly a decade. Now, Netflix is steering away from the frenetic release pace and midsized films that made it a near-critical darling with a new plan to make “bigger movies” at a less “gluttonous pace” according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Stranger Things season 4: Resurfaced Will Byers detail will change the way you watch episode 2

A resurfaced Stranger Things detail could change the way fans view Will’s scenes in season four.The Netflix show has returned for a brand new season, and has become one of the streaming service’s most-watched seasons of television in less than a week, breaking a number of records.Storylines in the new season range from the nightmarish new villain Vecna, the return of Brenner (Matthew Modine) and Max’s trauma following the death of her brother, Billy (which is made even more heartbreaking thanks to a background Easter egg).Another storyline involves Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), who is now living with his mother...
TV SERIES
AdWeek

Netflix Reveals Creepy Look at The Addams Family Spinoff Wednesday

A severed and stitched-up hand tells viewers to heed its warning as a grave terror approaches in a new teaser for Tim Burton’s eight-episode spinoff of The Addams Family. Her name is Wednesday, Wednesday Addams, Thing tells us. Netflix will be unveiling the first look at horror-comedy series Wednesday...
TV SERIES

