Stranger Things 4 Rules Netflix Top 10 for Week of May 23

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things through Season 4.Stranger Things first introduces us to Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) lounging across her bedspread in her pajamas, twirling her dial-up phone as she gossips with her best friend Barb Holland (Shannon Purser). Nancy immediately seems to be the archetypal 1980s teenage girl, from the way she rolls her eyes at Dustin Henderson’s (Gaten Matarazzo) precocious crush on her, to the way she bickers with her younger brother, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), over the dining table, and to her all-star athlete boyfriend, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), who she steals a quick makeout session with in-between school periods. Nancy is the wealthy, intelligent, good girl whose foray into the popular crowd puts her into direct conflict with her more reserved best friend.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO