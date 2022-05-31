ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Land Rover Defender 130 Brings Off-Road Fun to the Entire Family - gallery

Top Speed
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the Defender 130, the largest Defender ever made, and it's downright huge. It rides on the same wheelbase as the smaller Defenders but measures 210.9 inches long. This, surprisingly, doesn't...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

This Fat-Tired Electric Bike Is Designed to Take on Any Terrain—Including Rivers

Click here to read the full article. Looking for an e-bike that you can take off road? What about one that can go even further? If that’s the case, may we direct your attention to Robo.Systems’s latest specialized off-road vehicle, the 2×2 Ultra Bike. The battery-powered two-wheeler is so versatile that you can use it to ride through water. With its stripped down, Mad Max-esque design and giant fat tires, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the 2×2 Ultra Bike for a gas guzzler. It’s not, though. Instead, both of its wheels are equipped with their own 1,000-watt brushless DC motor. The motors...
BICYCLES
CAR AND DRIVER

Land Rover Defender 130 Seats Eight, Priced under $70,000

The newly revealed eight-seat, three-row Defender is 13.4 inches longer than the next smallest member of the Defender family, the 110. Power will come from a choice of two 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines. The longer Defender will start at $69,350. We've known that a three-row version of the Land Rover...
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Land Rover Goes Big With 3-Row Defender 130

Those wishing the Land Rover Defender was a bigger vehicle have their prayers answered. Land Rover has just introduced the new Defender 130. This new model adds to the Defender 90 and Defender 100 models already in production. The Defender 130 is a three-row SUV with full-size seating in all three rows.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

2023 Land Rover Defender 130 Has 8 Seats, More Space, Uglier Looks

Land Rover is further expanding its Defender lineup with the 2023 Defender 130, a longer model with eight seats and a lot more cargo space. The 130 name has been used on old Defenders before, but while those vintage models were pickups with long beds, the new Defender 130 is a hardtop SUV that's essentially a Defender 110 with a longer butt.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Rover Defender#Gallery#Off Road#Vehicles#Defenders#What3words
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Is Finally Hopping on the Clog Train

Clogs continue to move the needle in the wacky world of footwear, and it doesn’t feel like the trend is going to die out anytime soon. Salehe Bembury has been creating a crazy amount of noise with Crocs, Ye is continuing to pump out YEEZY FOAM RNNRS, Birkenstock is teaming with Dior and Jerry Lorenzo fashioned his own luxe Fear of God California, and now Jordan Brand is about to cash in on the movement.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low "Space Jam"

The classic Air Jordan 11 continues to be an inspiration for upcoming Jordan Brand silhouettes. Recently, the brand’s newest model, the Two Trey was revealed and showcased many of the Jordan 11 design elements fused into the silhouette. The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low is...
APPAREL
CNET

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS450 Review: No Longer a Showstopper

I vividly remember the first time I saw the Mercedes-Benz Vision CLS concept car. It graced the December 2003 cover of Automobile Magazine alongside other iconic concepts from that year's Frankfurt Auto Show, but the Vision CLS was special. A near-production look at the first modern "four-door coupe," the Vision CLS was the genesis of a trend that truly disrupted the industry. For 10-year-old me, the gorgeous design was revolutionary.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam" Coming Next Year: First Look

In 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was released to the world and from then on, a star was born. This is a shoe that continues to get a lot of love from sneakerheads and every year, it also gets a ton of new colorways. Jumpman is very much aware of how good this shoe is and there is no doubt that it is a sneaker that lends itself well to unique colorways.
APPAREL
Top Speed

Suzuki Hayabusa vs Kawasaki Ninja H2: Drag Race With A Twist - gallery

Today, we're bringing you a drag race between a turbocharged Suzuki Hayabusa and a Kawasaki Ninja H2. The first contender in this race is a gen-1 Hayabusa equipped which made 173 horsepower in its stock trim. The bike here, though, boasts a turbo as well as a NOS system to...
CARS
SPY

Futuristic Adidas Adilette Slides Have Touched Down To Give the Yeezy Slides Some Major Competition

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Move over Yeezys, the adidas Adilette 22 slides are the new futuristic comfort slide to buy this season. On June 1, the adidas Adilette 22 slides hit the digital shelves, providing Adilette fans with an updated iteration of the brand’s ubiquitous and popular slides. Noticeably different than the brand’s current lineup of comfortable slides, The Adilette 22 slides offer a design that’ll easily give the Yeezy slides and Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clogs...
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

America's First Rotating Waterslide Just Opened — and Goes Up to 25 Miles per Hour

Rotating three times per minute, while you sit on a raft holding up to four people, a new waterpark attraction expects to splash and zip where none have before. A water park in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin (a.k.a. the water park capital of America) named after Greece's highest peak just unveiled the country's first and only rotating waterslide. The only other two are in China and Poland. Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park's second-generation owners Nick and Eva Laskaris hatched the idea after learning about a rotating waterslide from WhiteWater, a designer of water park attractions, at an industry trade show. Dubbed Medusa's Slidewheel, the ride lasts approximately 96 seconds and opened May 28, 2022.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Motor1.com

Watch Lamborghini Urus Block Cameraman From Filming Aventador Test Mule

And now for something completely different, here is a spy video unlike any other we've seen before. It's a Lamborghini Urus behaving strangely, but not because there's something wrong with it. The SUV was used as a shield to block the man with the camera from filming the hypercar behind it. Yes, that looks like an Aventador, but with the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese going the extra mile to hide it, we're likely dealing with something else.
CARS
Top Speed

The Wildcat EV Concept is Definitely Not Your Grandma's Buick

It is Buick’s turn to take over the automotive media with its never-make-it-to-reality concept. The Wildcat EV Concept looks stunning with the micro-LED headlights and the massive lower bumper with angular design language. The two-door design, the 18-inch turbine-inspired wheels, and the sloping roofline, all contribute to classic coupe...
CARS
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” With Gold Accents Is Releasing For Women

Another Air Jordan 3 is in the books for later in 2022, although this season-ready pair takes on much more of a classic look than expected. Masquerading as a standard pair of Air Jordan 3 Retros, the original Black/Cement look from 1988 heavily lends to the classic aesthetic. In addition...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy