Land Rover Defender 130 Brings Off-Road Fun to the Entire Family - gallery

Rotating three times per minute, while you sit on a raft holding up to four people, a new waterpark attraction expects to splash and zip where none have before. A water park in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin (a.k.a. the water park capital of America) named after Greece's highest peak just unveiled the country's first and only rotating waterslide. The only other two are in China and Poland. Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park's second-generation owners Nick and Eva Laskaris hatched the idea after learning about a rotating waterslide from WhiteWater, a designer of water park attractions, at an industry trade show. Dubbed Medusa's Slidewheel, the ride lasts approximately 96 seconds and opened May 28, 2022.
Comments / 1