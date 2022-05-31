ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Watch a Mk.1 Volkswagen Golf Race and Keep Up With a Lamborghini Aventador LP700 - gallery

Top Speed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning the show is the Aventador SP700, which is powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12. It puts out 690 hp and 508 lb-ft to all four wheels via a seven-speed DCT....

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 3

Related
yankodesign.com

This Lamborghini wasn’t made to run on roads…

With treads similar to those you’d find on a tank, the Lamborghini LMXX2 by Michael Hritzkrieg was designed to dominate off-road terrains. Made to run on sands, soil, and even rocks, this raging bull doesn’t need asphalt underneath it. It just needs a driver and determination. Emerging out...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's Sexy Electric Wagon Finally Gets A Name

Following the launch of the ID.4 SUV, Volkswagen has an electrified product onslaught currently in the works. CarBuzz recently discovered a new trademark filing with the EUIPO, which reveals the name for one of these upcoming ID-branded EVs. VW trademarked the name "ID.7 Tourer" on May 17, 2022, likely for a production version of the stunning ID.Space Vizzion Concept from the 2019 LA Auto Show.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lexus LFA And Lamborghini Huracan STO Drag Race In V10 Engine Battle

Comparing modern supercars against the top-tier models from a few years ago lets us see the technical progress of these machines. The comparison in this video is particularly entertaining because both models have naturally aspirated V10 engines that sound amazing. It's a Lexus LFA versus a Lamborghini Huracan STO. These...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch A 720-HP BMW M3 Hit The Limiter At 195 MPH

BMW - and Mercedes, for that matter - is these days better known for its engine building than its chassis tuning. That's not to say that its cars no longer handle well, but the focus in Bavaria seems to have shifted to favor the powerplants more. We're not complaining too much because these engines are truly spectacular. Not only do they provide exceptional performance from the factory, but they're highly responsive to tuning too. Evidence of this can be seen in the video below, where a BMW M3 Competition xDrive, tuned by Infinitas with a Stage 1 kit, seems to only slow its acceleration once the limiter forces it to.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamborghini Aventador#Volkswagen Golf#Golf Gti#Gallery#Vehicles#Mk1
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

A 750-HP Ford Mustang For $9,000 Sounds Like A Killer Deal

Muscle cars are known for cheap power. That's practically their founding principle and one that runs back to the early days of the pony car. It's something the Ford Mustang GT tries to carry forward into the modern era, despite how expensive new cars are right now. American tuning company Roush would like to make your Mustang's horsepower-per-dollar ratio come up by a little, and as such has introduced a new supercharger.
BUYING CARS
CBS DFW

Ford issues 3 recalls including one for engine fire risk

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is asking the owners of some 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs involving three separate recalls, including one advising to park outdoors because of an engine fire risk.Ford says in government documents posted May 19 that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.But the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned. It's recommending that the SUVs be parked outdoors and away from buildings....
DETROIT, TX
Motorious

Abandoned Farmhouse Hides Several Classic Cars

Often times the term “time capsule” is used to describe what are obviously highly staged barn find videos – this is not one of those times. Instead, what we bring to you today is an amazing video of a guy exploring an abandoned farmhouse located in the middle of nowhere in Canada, along with several classic cars and some farm equipment, for good measure. While it’s sad to see these vehicles just deteriorating as they sit, at the same time it’s incredibly mesmerizing.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Sold 500 F-150 Lightnings To One Customer

Our recent first drive of the Ford F-150 Lightning impressed us with the electric truck's capabilities as a lifestyle and utility vehicle. As we said in the first drive review, the Lightning is a revolutionary product that's about to take America by storm. It succeeds at being a work truck...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Leaked: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Has A Supercar Top Speed

Having made its debut mere months ago, and with order books allegedly opening soon, people are still going crazy about the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06. This high-performance version of the already impressive C8-generation sports car has caused such a stir that someone recently paid $3.6 million for the very first one, and we've seen dealers putting a $100k markup on these all-American sports cars before they even arrive. While we've been privy to information about what will power the Z06, some information is still as-yet-unpublished, like acceleration figures and top speed. But the latter may have been revealed as someone just spotted something interesting in the car's owner's manual that hints at a 200+ mph V-max.
CARS
Motorious

Car Guy Gets Sent To Heaven On The Dragstrip

If there is one thing you should know from reading automotive content, car people are fantastic. Some of the most heartwarming stories have come from our beloved community, such as raising money for charity and hosting wild car-focused celebrations. Often, it's also one of the easiest ways to make friends and bond over a shared passion. That is why the automotive scene is one of the closes-nit families you can find for anyone with at least an interest in vehicles. However, few things in this world last forever, and eventually, the older members begin to pass on, thus continuing the cycle which brings old and new blood together. So what do you do when a fellow car enthusiast is sent to the pearly gates? You give them a proper send-off!
CARS
Fox News

Here's how powerful the Ford Bronco Raptor really is

Ford said the 2022 Bronco Raptor would have more than 400 horsepower, and it cleared the bar with room to spare. Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed the official power rating for the new model on Twitter ahead of the start of deliveries this summer. The high performance Bronco Raptor...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy