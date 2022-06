BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, students at the Olmsted School were going about a normal day, but that changed just before 11 in the morning. Samir Palau Fares, a 6TH Grade Olmsted Student, says, “All of a sudden we had a lockdown, and everybody thought it was a drill. Then everybody got a little scared when the police cars came, and drove up to the front of the school, and we could hear the sirens.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO