Second Saturday Bingo at St. Alberts

David “Buzz” Duane Crouch, 91, Pastor Emeritus of First Baptist Church in Searcy, peacefully entered Heaven on May 27, 2022. David was born July 3, 1930, in Lexa, Ark., to the late Oscar E. and Frances Holland Crouch. He was a member of the Barton High School graduating class of 1948. He graduated Hendrix College in 1952, attended the Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University, and then joined the United States Air Force, flying many missions as a navigator over Europe and Africa during the Korean conflict. David married Blanche Turner, the love of his life on Dec. 20, 1953.
