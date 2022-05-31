Coronado Crime Report (May 21 through May 27)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Silver Strand Boulevard

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on A Avenue

No injuries reported. Bike and parked vehicle involved.

Vandalism Report on 1st Street

Vandalism to benches at Bayview Park found.

Petty Theft Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported registration sticker stolen.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on Coronado Cays Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

Unknown injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Stolen Vehicle Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported golf cart stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Ynez Place

Victim reported theft from vehicle.

Petty Theft Report on D Avenue

Victim reported theft from vehicle.

Burglary Vehicle Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported theft from vehicle.

Traffic Accident on G Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on I Avenue

Injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Arrests:

5/21/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Place

39 year old female

5/21/2022: Speeding – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

19 year old male

5/21/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and D Avenue

38 year old male

5/21/2022: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on Pomona Avenue and 6th Street

18 year old male

5/22/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

20 year old male

5/22/2022: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 200 block of C Avenue

52 year old female

5/23/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

25 year old male

5/23/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 4th Street

22 year old female

5/24/2022: Refusing to Leave Private Property – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Glorietta Boulevard

76 year old male

5/26/2022: Larceny and Attempting to Deter a Police Officer From Performing Duties – Felony on 800 block of Orange Avenue

45 year old male

5/26/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

63 year old male

5/26/2022: Driving a Vehicle Without Consent From Owner – Felony on 200 block of I Avenue

29 year old male

5/26/2022: Driving Without a License – Infraction on 500 block of A Avenue

36 year old female

5/27/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

61 year old male

